Fugitive Shahed caught while fleeing to India



Mohammed Shahed, Chairman of Regent Hospital, was airlifted to Dhaka's old airport after he was apprehended by RAB on the Satkhira border for his role in a Covid-19 test scam. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun Director General (DG) of RAB said at a press conference on Wednesday, "Shahed was arrested while trying to cross the border by boat. Shahed provided valuable information to the RAB. For the sake of investigation we would not like to disclose those now." He further said that Shahed's patrons will

not be spared.

He informed that the arrest of Shahed was made following information given by Regent Masud Parvez. Earlier on Tuesday, the elite force arrested managing director of the Regent Hospital Masud Parvez from Gazipur district.

Shahed used to introduce himself as a retired army officer and high officials. He was also trying to establish himself as a person with clean image, said the RAB official.

"But he was a fraud and clever person. He has earned a lot of money through MLM business. We came to know through various media that around 50 cases were filed at different police stations across the country against him. We are verifying those," he said.

Replying to a question, the DG said he went to different areas, including Cox's Bazar, Dhaka, Cumilla and Satkhira in the last nine days to avoid arrest.

"Sometimes he travelled in his own car, sometimes in a rental car, sometimes in a truck and sometimes on foot."

"Shahed was arrested while trying to cross the border by boat. He was wearing a burqa at the time. He was trying to enter India illegally," Lt Col Ashique Billah said.

Shahed was brought back to Dhaka around 9:00am in a helicopter of the Air Wing of the elite force. Ashique Billah added. A loaded pistol was recovered from him, he said.

RAB Intelligence Chief Lt Col Sarwar-Bin-Quasem, who led the drive, said it would have been difficult to arrest Shahed had he managed to cross the border.

Briefing reporters at Tejgaon helipad in the capital, Additional Director General (ADG) of RAB Col Tofael Mostafa Sarwar said the elite force had been following Shahed for the last nine days to arrest him as he was frequently changing his locations.

Based on a secret information, a team of RAB intelligence wing with the help of local RAB-6 Battalion arrested Shahed from a boat while he was trying to flee to the neighbouring country, he said.

Some local 'dalals' (brokers), including Bachchu Dalal, were helping him flee to India, Mostafa Sarwar said. Though the brokers escaped sensing the presence of the elite force, RAB conducted another drive to arrest them, he added.

The RAB has raided a house in Uttara following the arrest of disgraced businessman Mohammad Shahed, also known as Shahed Karim.

The RAB raided a flat (House No. 62 at Road No. 20) in Sector 11 of Uttara on Wednesday, which is believed to be Shahed's second office, said Lt Col Ashik Billah, spokesman for the RAB.

RAB seized fake notes worth Tk 1.46 lakh from an office of Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim from city's Uttara on Wednesday.

Mohammad Shahed, handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) on Wednesday.

Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed had been on the run after the law enforcers raided the Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.

The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports and other irregularities.

The case alleges that the hospital authorities duped nearly 6,000 patients out of Tk 20.1 million by issuing fake coronavirus tests reports even though it was supposed to provide free treatment for Covid-19. They later billed Tk 19.6 million to the Health Directorate.

Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The ACC decided to open a probe after it received complaints that Shahed amassed a fortune through multi-layered fraudulence, embezzlement of government funds, evading taxes as well as borrowing from banks using fake identities.

On June 7, a RAB team led by Magistrate Sarwar Alam raided Uttara branch of Regent Hospital and found around 6,000 fake coronavirus reports, which had been sent out without conducting any tests.

















The elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed from Satkhira Komorpur border in Debhata upazila of Satkhira district early Wednesday on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun Director General (DG) of RAB said at a press conference on Wednesday, "Shahed was arrested while trying to cross the border by boat. Shahed provided valuable information to the RAB. For the sake of investigation we would not like to disclose those now." He further said that Shahed's patrons willnot be spared.He informed that the arrest of Shahed was made following information given by Regent Masud Parvez. Earlier on Tuesday, the elite force arrested managing director of the Regent Hospital Masud Parvez from Gazipur district.Shahed used to introduce himself as a retired army officer and high officials. He was also trying to establish himself as a person with clean image, said the RAB official."But he was a fraud and clever person. He has earned a lot of money through MLM business. We came to know through various media that around 50 cases were filed at different police stations across the country against him. We are verifying those," he said.Replying to a question, the DG said he went to different areas, including Cox's Bazar, Dhaka, Cumilla and Satkhira in the last nine days to avoid arrest."Sometimes he travelled in his own car, sometimes in a rental car, sometimes in a truck and sometimes on foot.""Shahed was arrested while trying to cross the border by boat. He was wearing a burqa at the time. He was trying to enter India illegally," Lt Col Ashique Billah said.Shahed was brought back to Dhaka around 9:00am in a helicopter of the Air Wing of the elite force. Ashique Billah added. A loaded pistol was recovered from him, he said.RAB Intelligence Chief Lt Col Sarwar-Bin-Quasem, who led the drive, said it would have been difficult to arrest Shahed had he managed to cross the border.Briefing reporters at Tejgaon helipad in the capital, Additional Director General (ADG) of RAB Col Tofael Mostafa Sarwar said the elite force had been following Shahed for the last nine days to arrest him as he was frequently changing his locations.Based on a secret information, a team of RAB intelligence wing with the help of local RAB-6 Battalion arrested Shahed from a boat while he was trying to flee to the neighbouring country, he said.Some local 'dalals' (brokers), including Bachchu Dalal, were helping him flee to India, Mostafa Sarwar said. Though the brokers escaped sensing the presence of the elite force, RAB conducted another drive to arrest them, he added.The RAB has raided a house in Uttara following the arrest of disgraced businessman Mohammad Shahed, also known as Shahed Karim.The RAB raided a flat (House No. 62 at Road No. 20) in Sector 11 of Uttara on Wednesday, which is believed to be Shahed's second office, said Lt Col Ashik Billah, spokesman for the RAB.RAB seized fake notes worth Tk 1.46 lakh from an office of Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim from city's Uttara on Wednesday.Mohammad Shahed, handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) on Wednesday.Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed had been on the run after the law enforcers raided the Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test reports and other irregularities.The case alleges that the hospital authorities duped nearly 6,000 patients out of Tk 20.1 million by issuing fake coronavirus tests reports even though it was supposed to provide free treatment for Covid-19. They later billed Tk 19.6 million to the Health Directorate.Shahed has allegedly embezzled billions by defrauding ordinary people through his microcredit and MLM business, according to the Anti-Corruption Commission.The ACC decided to open a probe after it received complaints that Shahed amassed a fortune through multi-layered fraudulence, embezzlement of government funds, evading taxes as well as borrowing from banks using fake identities.On June 7, a RAB team led by Magistrate Sarwar Alam raided Uttara branch of Regent Hospital and found around 6,000 fake coronavirus reports, which had been sent out without conducting any tests.