Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
Shahed’s deceit tarnished  image of country, says Home Minister

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal said Regent Group Chairman Shahed Karim's act of fraudulence has tarnished the country's image across the world.
In his instant reaction, the Home boss came up with the remarks while talking to media at his Dhanmondi residence on Wednesday.  
"None, irrespective of their political affiliations, will be spared for such fraud," the Minister warned.
"Shahed used to look for chances to deceive people. He took photographs with the VIPs in different social programmes as part of his tricks that helped him easily swindled people," he said.
Praising the law enforcing agencies, the Minister said, "He (Shahed) was not given chance to perpetuate his fraudulence. We caught him."
Asaduzzaman also added, "When hospitals were unwilling to treat coronavirus patients, Shahed
came forward. His ill intention could not be known at that time."
Shahed, also known as Shahed Karim, was arrested near the Labangabati river in Debhata Upazila around 5:30am Wednesday, about a week after the Covid-19 scam involving his hospital came to light.
"A loaded pistol was recovered from him. We would have missed him if we were a bit late. He was about to escape into India," said Lt Col Ashik Billah, legal and media affairs director of the elite force.
On July 7, RAB sealed off Regent Hospital's head office in the capital, and two of the hospital's branches in Uttara and Mirpur, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and conducting other misdeeds. According to a RAB intelligence report, Regent Hospital collected samples from at least 10,000 people.


