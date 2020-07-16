Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:32 AM
City News

Covid-19 cases rise to 11,932 in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, July 15: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 11,932 as 167 more new patients were reported positive after testing 965 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district in last 24 hours till Wednesday.
Among the newly detected patients, 109 are from Chattogram city and 58 from different upazilas of the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.




With today's one death, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 222, he said.
A total of 1,438 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection till Wednesday, he said.
Dr Rabbi said 18 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 86 samples in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 22 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after testing 205 samples during the same period.    -BSS



