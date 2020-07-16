Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:32 AM
latest
Home City News

e-Payment of VAT set to be introduced today

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to introduce e-Payment system for Value Added Tax (VAT) from July 16, aiming to reduce the hassles in payment by VAT payers.
Official sources said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem will open the VAT e-payment system.
According to the existing law, eligible VAT payers have to submit their VAT returns every month along with the VAT payment for their previous month.
As per the official information, the NBR has formulated the e-Payment module under the VAT online project and has tested this at the consumer level through three local and foreign banks-Prime Bank, Midland Bank and HSBC.
No problem was found for paying VAT through using this system. Now all commercial banks will be brought under this system.
After the payment of VAT under the system, the copy of that Chalan will be sent to Bangladesh, CGA and respective VAT office automatically. One copy will also be sent to the organisation that submitted it.
NBR officials said transparency will come with this process as it plug the scopes of VAT evasion.
By using this system the enlisted person will be able to quickly pay his/her VAT and supplementary duty directly from his or her bank account easily, without risk to the national exchequer.
NBR officials said there will be no hassle for the taxpayers in this system.
Currently, 100 top VAT payers, who pay 30 percent of the total VAT, will be able to avail of the opportunity. Later, all other business entities will be brought under this system.
With the assistance from the World Bank, the NBR is implementing the VAT Online Project which was taken to implement the new VAT Law.
In September last, the NBR started taking the VAT return through online, but there was a scope to submit the VAT payment through online.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 cases rise to 11,932 in Ctg
e-Payment of VAT set to be introduced today
Bulb warehouse burned in city fire
400 families get food support in Rajshahi
4 die of cold-related problems in Cumilla
Covid-19 tests trend down in BD
Teacher held for violating school girl
RUET invents emergency ventilator to fight Covid-19


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft