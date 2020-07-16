e-Payment of VAT set to be introduced today





Official sources said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem will open the VAT e-payment system.

According to the existing law, eligible VAT payers have to submit their VAT returns every month along with the VAT payment for their previous month.

As per the official information, the NBR has formulated the e-Payment module under the VAT online project and has tested this at the consumer level through three local and foreign banks-Prime Bank, Midland Bank and HSBC.

No problem was found for paying VAT through using this system. Now all commercial banks will be brought under this system.

After the payment of VAT under the system, the copy of that Chalan will be sent to Bangladesh, CGA and respective VAT office automatically. One copy will also be sent to the organisation that submitted it.

NBR officials said transparency will come with this process as it plug the scopes of VAT evasion.

By using this system the enlisted person will be able to quickly pay his/her VAT and supplementary duty directly from his or her bank account easily, without risk to the national exchequer.

NBR officials said there will be no hassle for the taxpayers in this system.

Currently, 100 top VAT payers, who pay 30 percent of the total VAT, will be able to avail of the opportunity. Later, all other business entities will be brought under this system.

With the assistance from the World Bank, the NBR is implementing the VAT Online Project which was taken to implement the new VAT Law.

In September last, the NBR started taking the VAT return through online, but there was a scope to submit the VAT payment through online. -UNB

















