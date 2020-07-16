|
Bulb warehouse burned in city fire
Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 13
A warehouse of LED bulbs was badly damaged in a fire that broke out at Dhaka's Bongshal on Tuesday night.
Mahfuz Riven, a duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence's headquarters, said the fire originated on the fourth floor of the six-storey building on Lutfunnahar Lane at Alubazar at 8:21pm.
On information, five firefighting units rushed there and doused the blaze at 9:36pm, Riven said.
An electronic glitch sparked the fire. A large quantity of LED bulbs that were stored on the floor were destroyed in the fire, causing a loss of around Tk 5 lakh, he added.