400 families get food support in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 15: A total of 400 more ethnic minority families were given humanitarian assistance to mitigate their livelihood related hardships being caused by the present novel coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the families was given ten kilograms of rice, two kilograms of pulse, three kilograms of potato and one kilogram of sugar, salt and edible oil each through maintaining social distancing and other safety precautions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Sachetan, a Rajshahi-based human rights development organization, distributed the food support at four separate places under Godagari Upazila in the district in association with ChildFund Korea and Educo Bangladesh on Tuesday. -BSS









