4 die of cold-related problems in Cumilla

CUMILLA, July 15: Four people died from fever and cold-related problems at Comilla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

A total of 86 patients including 49 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said its assistant director Dr Sajeda Khatun.

Besides, 50 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 4,615.

So far, a total of 1234 people have died from Covid-19 and cold-related problems while 2,593 people made full recovery in the district. -UNB









