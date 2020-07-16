

Gear up rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas



Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the authority monitoring the flood situation, said that major rivers were flowing above danger marks at 11 points of these districts of the north region. In the midst of a deadly pandemic, it is extremely unfortunate that hundreds of thousands of people are currently suffering because of the recent floods.



Floods are not a new phenomenon in our country. However, on every year we witness massive damage of crops, roads and infrastructure, and not to mention, immense suffering of innumerable people as they see their belongings, foods, shelters, cattle being washed away due to the floods. They are left with absolutely nothing. Moreover, this year the situation is quite different and even more excruciating, as we are quivering to contain the COVID - 19 and all its domino effects.



Furthermore, these flood affected people are already going through extreme sufferings and the authorities must do a better job with their relief efforts and ensure that not a single community goes hungry. It is noteworthy that the government has already alerted the local administrations of these submerged areas. The district administration of Kurigram had allocated 100 tonnes of rice, 1,500 packets of dry food and animal fodder for distribution among flood-affected people of three upazilas in the district. And not only the Kurigram district administration has taken effective measures but also other district administrations are doing the needful.











Placing all efforts aside, safe evacuation is also important as many people have been stranded. We need to rescue them properly and rehabilitate them in flood shelters. It has been reported that children are drowning in flood waters. This is really very saddening. We need to rescue the vulnerable people first- especially, the children, elderly people and women.



