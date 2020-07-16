

Investors’ confidence vital for stable and vibrant capital market



To ensure a stable and vibrant capital market, initiatives should be taken to establish the capital market as the main source of long-term financing for the entrepreneur who is interested to get the money from the capital market not from the banks. Commercial banks utilize short-term deposits to finance long-term projects which have been a fundamental problem in the banking sector. Banks provide loan with high interest rate. Ultimately, borrower fails to repay the loan and bank loses money. So, the only place in the world for long-term financing is the capital market.



We should take initiatives to have a strong capital market to facilitate long-term finance for the industries as well as infrastructure development of Bangladesh. But unfortunately, those realistic initiatives have not been taken. Reality is that those who were responsible for supporting the capital market, especially Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank, did not do it. The monetary policy of Bangladesh bank always put emphasis on Money Market rather than the capital market;



a. Capital market is one of the growth engines of the national economy. Bangladesh could create a very strong capital market but lack of realistic initiatives, we failed to do that;



b. Almost in every country, a capital market follows specific rules and regulations to ensure the transparency and accountability of the capital market;



c. Strong supervision of the market is the prerequisite to protect the interest of the investors, so that nobody can manipulate the market whoever he is. Listed companies have to abide by the rules and regulation. No one related to the capital market is above the law. Everyone should be treated as same. Whoever commits crime must be punished according to the Law. But what we have seen in our country so far are:



i. No International Standards have been followed in promulgating rules and regulations in last few years;



ii. Almost all the rules and regulations are made for the interest of the vested investor group, not for the common shareholders;



iii. Nobody has been giving importance on Turnover Volume. Everybody is concerned for the Index Movement. Though Index is the reflection of the price of the shares but nobody should pay heed to Index;



iv. There are so many rules and regulations but these are not enforced effectively. Everybody related to the capital market is reluctant to abide by the rules and regulations;



v. During the Coronavirus Pandemic, we have seen that our market was closed whereas almost all the markets of the world were open. It has also showed a negative image of our exchange to the world;

vi. Almost all the countries' capital market, small or big, contributes minimum 30% to 170% (approx.) to their GDP. But unfortunately in our country market cap to GDP ratio is only 12% (approx.). Despite having a steady economic growth in our country in the last few years, there was no reflection of this economic growth in our capital market;



vii. Bangladesh's capital market is very small in size. There are few fundamentally sound and growth listed companies are available for investment. Bangladesh capital market is fully equity based. No visible initiatives have been taken for product diversification during the last few years.



Now, it is high time to develop capital market, but how?

We should follow rules and regulations pursued by other exchange bodies through which they have been successful in transforming their capital market into a developed and developing one. We should promulgate rules and regulations as per international standard not in our own way or to benefit specific vested group.



Proposals

I request the Hon'ble Chairman and Commissioners of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission ("BSEC") to implement the following proposals that will help stabilizing the capital market and also to get the investors' confidence back which they have already lost. From my experience gathered over the years, if investors' regain confidence then the capital market will be stable and vibrant within the shortest period of time. The following proposals can be considered:



1. Buy-back of the companies' shares from the market;

Company buy-back rules should be made as soon as possible through SRO and passed in the National Parliament later on. Buy back option for listed companies should be introduced in Companies' Act. The BSEC may introduce a regulation of buy back like India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulation, 2018.



Why Buy-back?

To support share price of a company during a sluggish period of a capital market, all the Exchanges around the globe adopted the Buy-back policy. Companies, those are fundamentally most sound and strong growth, buys their own shares during the significant declining trend of the capital market.



When a company realizes that the market price of its share is not trading in line with their reserve, growth, dividend payout, net asset value, earnings per share etc, then the company may decide to buy substantial amount of its own share from the market by declaration.



When a company declares to buy its own shares, the confidence of general investors builds up significantly and which will be reflected in the whole market.



2. Introduction of market makers to mitigate liquidity crisis at the market when needed. Market Makers stabilize the market by keeping prices of shares within a certain range through buying and selling based on fundamentals of companies depending on market situation;



3. To regain the investors' confidence, the transparency and accountability should be ensured;

4. If the sponsors, directors or employees of listed companies are involved in any sort of market manipulation or insider trading or circular trading, the matter should be investigated on urgent basis and proper enforcement based on findings should be ensured;



5. If any company disseminates wrong information with an intention to increase the share price and subsequently sell their shares, in that case that company must be brought under the law and punished accordingly;



6. Listed companies should ensure good corporate governance;



7. Listed companies need to be brought out from family control;



8. Sponsor/Director, who took loan from banks or NBFIs and did not repay the loan, his Directorship should be removed;



9. Independent Directors are appointed to protect the interest of investors and shareholders. Unfortunately, in our country, most of the Independent Directors are appointed from Sponsors/Directors' relatives or friends or employees. We understand that they cannot protect the investors' interest, even if they want to do so. To protect small investors and shareholders' interest, following selection criteria can be considered to appoint the Independent Directors-



a. Independent Director should have long professional career;



b. Independent Director should have strong personality;



c. By their own capacity, honesty and professional integrity, they will protect the interest of the investors;



d. Independent Director will act independently and not be influenced by the Sponsors/Directors or the Management by no means;



e. Independent Director will ensure good corporate governance and Corporate Culture in the listed companies;



f. Independent Director should chair the Audit Committee;



10. Sponsors/Directors of a company, who do not have 2% individually and 30% collectively, should be given a certain time-line to fulfill the requirement. If they fail to fulfill the requirement during the prescribed time-frame, their Directorship should be declared vacant automatically;



11. One important notice is that if a company's Directorship is vacant due to lack of shareholding, then one shareholder who holds 2% shares of that company will be eligible to be a Director automatically.



12. Many Rules and Regulations have been promulgated in the last few years, but none has been enforced properly. So, to get the investors' confidence back, rules and regulations should be enforced strictly;



13. Fundamentally sound and growth companies should be listed with the Exchange;



14. Multinational National Companies (MNCs) should be encouraged to get listed with the Exchange;



15. Government owned profitable companies should be directly listed with the Exchange;



16. All the obstacles should be removed immediately to launch Bond Market, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Platform and Alternative Trading Board (ATB);



17. All the impediments must be removed for foreign investment and Rules and Regulations should be relaxed for foreign investors as much as possible. Diversified products such as Bonds, Sukuk, SMEs, and ETFs etc. should be offered to them. So that they can diversify their investment and invest more in Bangladesh Capital Market;



18. Fundamentally poor and non-performing companies should be delisted from main board and shifted to 'Alternative Trading Board' for trading. The Sponsor/Director of the Z-group company should be forced to buy-back their own companies' shares minimum 70% from the market. If they fail to buy-back that portion of shares, then another fundamentally sound and growth company, who is willing to takeover/acquire/merge that Z-group company, should be incentivized.



19. In compliance with the BSEC Order DSE set a floor price for each security that is the lowest limit of the circuit breaker. Floor price is the temporary measure to stop continuous falling of share price. It is not the permanent solution. Considering the overall market condition, fixation of floor price was correct decision. Now, we have to think the withdrawal of the floor limit gradually because it is not a practice in line global standard. If we continue this limit for a long-time it will sign a negative impact to the investors in home and abroad. So, it is the high time to think on withdrawal of the floor price.



20. Now, I would like to draw attention of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) about one of the most important issue that is the grey area of Exchanges Demutualization Act, 2013, which is very much questionable by all personnel related to the capital market -



a) The main purpose of Demutualization was to segregate shareholders/brokers/TREC Holders from the Management. But there is no proper implementation of it. What we have seen since 2013 is that still the shareholder Directors is dominating the decision of the DSE Board. The Shareholders and TREC Holders are playing strong role to appoint Managing Director of the Stock Exchange as well as the appointment of the high Official of the Stock Exchange. They also influence the selection of the Independent Director which is totally against the motto of a Demutualized Exchange. Consequently, it creating frustration among all the stakeholders related to capital market. Everybody wants immediate actions from the regulators to implement the Demutualization Act truly, so that the Stock Exchange can function independently like a developed demutualized exchange does around the world.



So, request the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is that they would kindly review the matter and take required steps for proper implementation of Exchanges Demutualization Act, 2013.



Last but not the least, my heartiest request to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission ("BSEC") is that please do not concentrate on the movement of Index. We know, the whole world knows, Index movement depends on the movement of shares prices. If shares prices go up Index rises, if share prices go down Index falls. No Exchange of the world focus on the movement of the Index. Most important issue is that Trade Volume. If trade volume decreases, then it should be pointed out as investors are regularly losing their confidence on capital market. We should emphasize on why trade volume of DSE are decreasing rather than Index movement.



I firmly believe that if the above proposals are implemented, it will certainly help bringing back the investors' confidence as well as establish a stable and vibrant capital market. Then all the parties related to the capital market will be benefited and capital market will be able to contribute more to Bangladesh Economy.



Those, who are related to the capital market, Sponsors/Directors, Management of listed companies, Traders, TREC holders, Shareholders or Investors, if anybody found involved in market manipulation or insider trading or circular trading or violating the Rules, Regulations, Law (if it is proved), they should be brought under the Law and punished accordingly. Whoever he is, may be strong based high profiled or small investor, proper enforcement of Law should be ensured for all, equally.

The writer is a former president and

currently a director of Dhaka

Stock Exchange (DSE)















