

Coat first, cloth later?



The end of fiscal year 2013-14 witnessed a spectacular growth in GDP, 6.06 per cent, which was indeed higher than previous year's 6.01 per cent. Many believe, the present Coronavirus will also be a new normal and people will resume their activities with more energy and they will overcome the losses. Perhaps it is the magical belief that worked behind the remarks of our finance minister, ''the budget prepared for the next fiscal year is meant for the people/ the government has put the people before everything amid the pandemic/We will spend first, then we will earn revenues".



The fact is national budget always starts from spending. We have an expansionary budget of Tk.5,68,090.00 crore for next fiscal year whereas non-development budget increases around 13 per cent due to widening of social safety net. Thanks to the continuation of stimulus packages to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. There will be off course a budget deficit which is 5.99 per cent of GDP.

Experts are abuzz with the tale of an ordinary budget during extraordinary time. Renowned economist Abhijit Banerjee has recently said that people need to have money at their hand to foil possibility of long hanging recession and he even won't mind if the government goes for printing money.



This is apparent that the finance minister is eyeing a consumption spree. Now question arises that, will people spend? Will they be able to give back by contributing to the exchequer? People inside and outside the Government have already showed a great sign of distrust regarding achievement of revenue target. The ADB Chief, interestingly, doesn't sound so doubtful. He believes in a V shaped recovery for Bangladesh.



The book of Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo titled 'Poor Economics' tells of typical poor people whose efficiency has grown to the level not less than that of a hedge fund manager. They can weather the shock and come back from disaster. The writers cited a paradox which shows how the poor perceives a global shock of 2008 which the rich think as 'cataclysmic'. They later expressed: ''Of course, the global crisis increased the risk for the poor, but it added little to the overall risk they have to deal with daily." So, things might be different than we think. People of Bangladesh have proved in past that they are the greatest hedge fund managers on earth.



Where does the strengths of Bangladesh lie? We have Demographic Dividend, a very comfortable Debt-GDP ratio (one of the lowest among countries of equal status), low inflation, high number of women in the workforce, relatively tolerant society and high rate of development in social indicators. If people of Bangladesh can get the required momentum from government stimulus, they are likely to yield an output which might even exceed the normal expectation. Meanwhile, the IMF country chief recently opined, on June 15,2020 that there will be no problem in debt management since the debt to GDP ratio will rise to 41 per cent from existing 36 per cent, but still will remain sustainable.



It is now apparent that the government didn't pay heed to austerity advises of experts. They appeared to listen to the spending magic of Abhijeet Banerjee. They seemed to prevent faltering of decades-earned progress in GDP. If we instead depend on austerity, what might happen? Latin America and Botswana are examples where IMF persuaded to have better budget balance and inflation control through adoption of austerity. However, widespread unemployment without any safety net created urban unrest, which brought about erosion in fertile land for investment.



Biru Paksha Paul told in his book titled "Empowering Economic Growth for Bangladesh", "We need to weather the storm of pessimism and always target for a higher rate of growth while drafting policies. A low target by the government always dampens the spirit of the economic agents. A positive force always works in the economy because economic agents are primarily psychological beings who like incentives and peer pressures." May be, our finance minister has opted for incentives and pressure for our people.



In a recent interview, a famous doctor of our country opined that the poor people of Bangladesh are less exposed to Coronavirus due to natural disease-prevention power. May be, people of Bangladesh have developed resilience in regard to their economic life as well which will immune them from great economic shock in the coming days. This is the magical belief which might lead our finance minister to 'Cut the Coat' before 'Arrangement of Sufficient Cloth'!

Mohammad Kazi Mamun is AVP & Head of Branch, Bank Asia Ltd, Kazipara Branch, Mirpur, Dhaka





















