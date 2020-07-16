Image of Bangladeshi migrants in tatters



Charges against Mohammed Shahid Islam, an independent parliament member from Laxmipur-2, range from visa trading to human trafficking and money laundering and he has involved per se in these criminal activities since 1989 the year he first arrived in Kuwait and became a filthy nouveau riche that won him a parliament seat not only for himself but also for his wife.



Shahid Islam alias Paplu was mainly accused of bringing in 20,000 Bangladeshi workers in Kuwait ,which is equivalent of an estimated amount of as much as 50 million Kuwaiti Dinar ($163 million). At least 11 of these workers have provided their testimony that they had paid money to the accused. He was also charged with money laundering in collusion with an American to stash money in the US and bribery as he tried to give five luxurious cars to the government officials to obtain contracts for his company, Marafie Kuwaiti Group.



These kinds of wrongdoings committed by Bangladeshis are not new in the Middle East. Some Bangladeshis from the higher echelons have indulged in visa trading since the start of mass arrival of Bangladeshi labourers in the region during 1980s. These illegal activities and blue-colour job status of Bangladeshi workers have made them look bad in the region.



Over the past years, there were some serious crimes committed by a small number of Bangladeshis that had baffled the local citizens and sullied the image of entire Bangladeshi migrant work force. Bangladeshi workers have also been seen engaged in some petty crimes such as theft, frauds and runaways from their sponsors. These immoral acts have caused to develop prejudiced attitudes against Bangladeshi diaspora and as a result, there have been bans, on and off, on Bangladeshi visas in some countries mainly in the six-nation GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region. GCC states host over 3.5 million Bangladeshi expatriates.



The most recent felonious crime was committed by a Bangladeshi in Bahrain when he murdered his compatriot, a local imam in 2018. The imam was killed grotesquely when his body was cut into pieces and dumped in a garbage drum. This heart-wrenching incident stirred the nerves of local citizens that prompted the Bahraini government to put a restriction on the recruitment and visit of Bangladeshis to the tiny Gulf state which employs over two lakh Bangladeshis. Earlier in 2008, there was a short-lived ban on the employment of Bangladeshi workers in Bahrain when a Bangladeshi mechanic killed a local Bahraini.



In the United Arab Emirates, there has been still a partial restriction in force on hiring of Bangladeshi workers though the oil rich Gulf nation resumed issuing visas for Bangladeshis in 2018 but the number has remained negligible. UAE imposed the ban in 2012 because of a spike in crimes by Bangladeshis and some other cases of fake travel documents and forged passports made by them. Currently, over 7 lakh Bangladeshis live and work in UAE.



There was a prolonged ban on Bangladeshi visas in Saudi Arabia for about 7 years until 2016. The reason behind the ban was officially explained that the number of Bangladeshi migrant workers was on the rise and there was a need to bring parity at par with other nationalities. But there have been a lot of crimes and offences reportedly committed by Bangladeshis since they started coming to the Kingdom in late 1970s. Presently, an estimated 2.2 million Bangladeshi migrants' work in Saudi Arabia, the largest job market for them.

Other Gulf nations have also put restrictions on the employment of Bangladeshi workers. Oman and Kuwait imposed bans on Bangladeshi visas in 2018 citing an identical reason that the volumes of migrants from Bangladesh increased conspicuously to both countries. Oman hosts around 7 lakh Bangladeshis as of now while Kuwait has about 3.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the flow of Bangladeshi workers has been on the rise in another Gulf nation, Qatar, with the total number reaching over 4 lakh by early 2020. Qatar has hired an army of Bangladeshi workers to build the infrastructure for the World Cup football it hosts in 2022.



Shahid Islam's incident has not only dented the image of Bangladeshi migrant workers, it has also put another old cliché in the spotlight that Jaamat-linked people have been lurking in the Awami League and it has been proven ad infinitum when the upstart lawmaker made himself worthy to the local ruling party leaders in his constituency as it is said that politics is always quad pro quo. There is vivid evidence that Shahid Islam has had Jaamat connection as he has allegedly bought shares worth around Tk. 26 crore of the Diganta Media Corporation, a concern once owned and managed by Jaamat key leader Mir Quasem Ali who was recently executed for his crimes against humanity during 1971 War for Liberation.

The writer is a journalist

working in Saudi Arabia



















