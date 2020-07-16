

Hathazari Health Complex Road in sorry state

As a result, the suffering of the people has reached its peak. The hospital road starts from the Hathazari-Nazirhat Highway junction and is about three kilometre long up to the western boundary of the road.

Apart from Upazila Health Complex, Chittagong Veterinary Animal Sciences Research and University Farm-Based Campus, Government Dairy Farm, Government Goat Farm, Agricultural Research Center, Adarsha Village, Guchha Village, Alipur, Alampur, Chandrapur, with students from various educational institutions are using the road for their daily needs.

Due to the location of the road in the municipality, a large number of people live in the area.

But due to the damaged condition of the road, the patients and the public who come to receive medical services have to suffer immensely.

Moreover, due to large potholes on different parts of the road, the parts of the vehicles carrying the patients are often damaged.

In addition to cars, road users have to suffer endless embarrassment due to potholes. While walking on this road, the dirty water accumulated in the potholes of the road falls on the people and the wearable are ruined.

As a result, it has become difficult to travel on foot without a vehicle. Consumers have long demanded immediate renovation, repair, and development of this important road in the public interest. But so far, the victims have been heard to lament that nothing has been done.

Nurul Bashar Chowdhury, a patient who came for medical treatment, said that the Hathazari Medical Road has become impassable. If the road is not repaired immediately, the suffering of the patients coming for medical services will reach its peak.

Dr ASM Imtiaz Hossain Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer told about the matter, he admitted that the condition of the hospital road was dilapidated. He said that he will notify in writing to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Municipal Administrator for the repair and development of the road immediately.









Belal Ahmed Khan, assistant engineer of the municipality, said he had visited the hospital a few days ago after hearing about the fragile condition of the road.

He mentioned that the road would be repaired the road on an emergency basis and repair work would be started if the incidence of rains decreased.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ruhul Amin said the Upazila health complex road will be repaired and developed after the rainy season.

