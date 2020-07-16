

Gafargaon Press Club gets new body Gafargaon Press Club gets new body

In this connection, an election was held at the press club on Wednesday.

Abdullah Al Amin Biplob of Daily Samakal and Tofazzol Hossain of Daily Jugantor were elected president and general secretary respectively.

The other office-bearers are: Rubyat Ibne Hakim Bappi of Mohona TV (vice president), Rukunuddin Sobur of Somoyer Alo (joint secretary), and Mofazzal Ansari of Songram (finance secretary).

The executive members are: Ataur Mintu (Daily Ittefaq), Shafiul Alam Maruf (Daily Manobjomin), Fakir A Matin (Bhorer Kagoj), and Azim Uddin Master (Daily Khobor).

Election Commissioner H Kabir Titu announced the result.

















GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 15: New body of Gafargaon Press Club was formed.In this connection, an election was held at the press club on Wednesday.Abdullah Al Amin Biplob of Daily Samakal and Tofazzol Hossain of Daily Jugantor were elected president and general secretary respectively.The other office-bearers are: Rubyat Ibne Hakim Bappi of Mohona TV (vice president), Rukunuddin Sobur of Somoyer Alo (joint secretary), and Mofazzal Ansari of Songram (finance secretary).The executive members are: Ataur Mintu (Daily Ittefaq), Shafiul Alam Maruf (Daily Manobjomin), Fakir A Matin (Bhorer Kagoj), and Azim Uddin Master (Daily Khobor).Election Commissioner H Kabir Titu announced the result.