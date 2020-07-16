Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Gafargaon Press Club gets new body

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

Gafargaon Press Club gets new body

Gafargaon Press Club gets new body

Gafargaon Press Club gets new body

Gafargaon Press Club gets new body

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 15: New body of Gafargaon Press Club was formed.
In this connection, an election was held at the press club on Wednesday.
Abdullah Al Amin Biplob of Daily Samakal and Tofazzol Hossain of Daily Jugantor were elected president and general secretary respectively.
The other office-bearers are: Rubyat Ibne Hakim Bappi of Mohona TV (vice president), Rukunuddin Sobur of Somoyer Alo (joint secretary), and Mofazzal Ansari of Songram (finance secretary).
The executive members are: Ataur Mintu (Daily Ittefaq), Shafiul Alam Maruf (Daily Manobjomin), Fakir A Matin (Bhorer Kagoj), and Azim Uddin Master (Daily Khobor).
Election Commissioner H Kabir Titu announced the result.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hathazari Health Complex Road in sorry state
Gafargaon Press Club gets new body
Lightning kills man at Rampal
3 drown in Kurigram flood water
2 found dead in two dists
3 murdered in three districts
65 infected with corona in 4 dists
People suffer as vast areas flooded at Nageshwari, Nalitabari


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft