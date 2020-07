BAGERHAT, July 15: A man was killed by lightning in Kamranga Village of Rampal Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sohag Gazi, 35, son of Khadem Gazi of the same area.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Sohag on the courtyard of his house at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Rampal Police Station Md Delwar Hossain confirmed the incident.