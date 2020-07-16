3 drown in Kurigram flood water





A young man drowned in flood water in Chilmari Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Raku, 22, son of Hamidul Islam of Sabuj Para Nalarpar area.

Local sources said Raku drowned in the flood water while catching fish at dawn.

The locals found his floating body near Sabuj Para Bridge in the morning.

The deceased's family members said Raku was suffering from epilepsy.

On the other hand, two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in Nageshwari Upazila on Tuesday.

A minor girl drowned in flood water in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mimi Khatun, 7, daughter of Abdul Kaiyum of Brahmatar Village under Ballaverkhas Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mimi went missing in the flood water while taking bath at around 4:30pm.

Later, the family members recovered her body.

Earlier, another minor girl drowned in flood water in Madarganj area under Ballabherkhas Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

Deceased Lamia Khatun, 1.5, was the daughter of Alamgir Hossen of the area.

Sources said the minor's mother Habiba Begum went to wash clothes keeping her daughter on a high space of their homestead. At that time, the child fell in the flood water and drowned.

Later, family members recovered the body.

















