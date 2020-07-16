Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Countryside

2 found dead in two dists

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a listed drug trader were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Naogaon, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a listed drug trader from Bhutiapara Kadamtali Bridge area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain Dalim, 40.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahriar Khan said being informed by the locals, police recovered the bullet-hit body of Dalim from Kadamtali Bridge area in the morning and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunink Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Police also recovered a foreign pistol and drugs from the scene.
Two groups of drug traders were locked into a gunfight over establishing their supremacy in drug trading in the area on Tuesday night. Dalim might be killed in the incident.  
However, he was an accused of eight cases, the OC added.   
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a man, who was missing for last two days, from a mango orchard in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, 35, son of late Gias Uddin Mollah of Nonahar Village in the upazila.
Local Ward Member Tajamul Haque said Abu Bakkar went missing on Sunday.
After a long search, locals found his hanging body in a mango orchard in Bejora Intersection Dargahtala area in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.




Porsha PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hathazari Health Complex Road in sorry state
Gafargaon Press Club gets new body
Lightning kills man at Rampal
3 drown in Kurigram flood water
2 found dead in two dists
3 murdered in three districts
65 infected with corona in 4 dists
People suffer as vast areas flooded at Nageshwari, Nalitabari


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft