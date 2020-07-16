2 found dead in two dists





JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a listed drug trader from Bhutiapara Kadamtali Bridge area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain Dalim, 40.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahriar Khan said being informed by the locals, police recovered the bullet-hit body of Dalim from Kadamtali Bridge area in the morning and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunink Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police also recovered a foreign pistol and drugs from the scene.

Two groups of drug traders were locked into a gunfight over establishing their supremacy in drug trading in the area on Tuesday night. Dalim might be killed in the incident.

However, he was an accused of eight cases, the OC added.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a man, who was missing for last two days, from a mango orchard in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, 35, son of late Gias Uddin Mollah of Nonahar Village in the upazila.

Local Ward Member Tajamul Haque said Abu Bakkar went missing on Sunday.

After a long search, locals found his hanging body in a mango orchard in Bejora Intersection Dargahtala area in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.









Porsha PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.





