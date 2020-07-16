3 murdered in three districts





TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in Jamariguri Village under Shalbahan Union in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Antara Begum, 22, was the wife of Tula Mia of the same area. She was the daughter of Burimutki area under Sadar Union in the Upazila.

Local sources said the husband and wife were logged into an altercation on Monday night.

The family members found the body of Antara at around 6am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Abu Sayeed Chowdhury said Antara was strangulated to death.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, the deceased's husband went into hiding after the incident.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons for interrogation.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Sudarshan Kumar Roy confirmed the incident adding that police are trying to arrest the prime accused Tula Mia.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Ataikula Village under Mirat Union in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Shamsun Nahar, 38, was the wife of Sirajul Islam of the same area.

Local sources said the husband and wife were engaged into altercation with each other over family issue.

Following this, Sirajul stabbed Shamsun Nahar at around 6pm, leaving her critically injured. Hearing her cry for help, locals rushed in and rescued her.

Later, she died on the way to Raninagar hospital in the evening.

However, locals caught the deceased's husband and handed him over to the police.

Raninagar PS OC Zahurul Haque confirmed the incident.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A youth was hacked to death by a group of miscreants in Kaladeba area of Ramgarh Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faruque, 28, son of Ali Newaz of the same area. He was a joint convener of Ramgarh College Unit Chhatra Dal.

The deceased's father said Faruque worked in a medicine company in Fatikchhari of Chattogram. He came to visit his house a couple of days back.

However, a group of miscreants hacked him at around 11pm while he was returning home from Kaladeba Bazar, leaving him critically injured.

Later, locals took him to Ramgarh Hospital and, later, he was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital following deterioration of his condition. He died there at midnight. The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Ramgarh PS in this connection.









ASP (Ramgarh Circle) Syed Farhad confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.





