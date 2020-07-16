Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
65 infected with corona in 4 dists

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

At least 65 more people were infected with coronavirus in four districts- Gopalganj, Chuadanga, Bhola and Pirojpur, in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.
GOPALGANJ: Some 24 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,093 here.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Niaz Mohammad confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Of the newly infected people, 12 in Sadar, five in Tungipara, four in Kashiani, two in Kotalipara and one in Muksudpur upazilas.
Among the total infected, 337 people are in Sadar, 210 in Muksudpur, 201 in Kashiani, 179 in Tungipara and 166 in Kotalipara upazilas.
So far, 691 people have been recovered from the virus while 21 died of it in the district, the CS added.  
CHUADANGA: Some 16 more people including two members of Ansar   tested positive for coronavirus in the districts in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of virus cases rose to 323 in the district.
District CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
A total of 40 samples were sent to PCR Lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital. The result has come in the morning where 16 found positive for the virus.
Of the newly infected people, two are members of Dengadha Ansar Camp, six in Sadar, five in Jibonnagar, two in Damurhuda and one in Alamdanga upazilas.
 Among the total infected people, 19 patients have been kept in an isolation unit at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
So far, 202 people have been recovered from the virus while three died of it in the district, the CS added.   
BHOLA: Some 15 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 414 here. CS Office sources confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
A total of 3,882 test results, out of 4,095, came from PCR labs of Dhaka and Barishal where 414 samples found corona positive and result of 213 samples yet to come.
Some 31 more people were home-quarantined. With this, a total of 5,283 people were kept at home quarantine where 4,945 finished their 14-day quarantine period.
Currently, 14 people are in isolation in the district and 338 are in home quarantine.
Meanwhile, some 236 people have been recovered from the virus while five died of it and 32 died with its symptoms in the district.  
PIROJPUR: Some 10 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 416 here.
District CS Dr Hasanath Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Wednesday.
Of the newly infected people, eight in Kawkhali, one in Nesarabad and one in Mathbaria upazilas.


