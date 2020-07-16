People suffer as vast areas flooded at Nageshwari, Nalitabari



Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram District. photo: observer

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: The flood at Nageshwari Upazila inundated vast areas and marooned more than 50,000 people.

In the second phase, the flood water level has been increasing for the last three days. Villages, one after another, are going under water; houses and crop fields are being inundated; all communications have been disrupted for water flowing over the roads.

In the backdrop of severity of the flood situation, many locals have left houses for taking abode in flood shelter centres; some of them are staying at houses on scaffolding of bamboos.

With the passing time, the stock of dry food is getting diminished. In many houses, there are rice, pulse and others but not cooking option. Tubewells have gone under water creating drinking water crisis.

The crisis for cattle feed has been created as the grazing lands have been submerged, the stock of dry straws has been destroyed; plight of the flood-affected people is on the rise.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer said, 40 villages of ten unions in the upazila have been inundated completely; a total of 44,799 people of 5,528 families have been affected.

A total of 60 metric tons (MT) of rice and cash Tk 6.30 lakh have been distributed among the affected people; Tk 1.15 lakh have been given for baby food; and Tk 80 thousands for cattle feed.

Additionally, 36 MT rice, cash Tk 80, 000, Tk 40,000 each for baby food and cattle feed have been allocated. These will be distributed accordingly.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Noor Ahmed Machhum said, all necessary measures have been taken to face the flood; shelter centres have been put on order. All union chairmen have been asked to keep boats ready for taking the affected to safer places if the flood deteriorates.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Several villages in the low-lying areas of Nalitabari Upazila in the district have been inundated as a dam along the Bhogai River has been damaged due to continuous rain and onrush of hilly water from the upstream.

Besides, Aman seedbeds in different areas have been flooded.

On July 12 last, the flood water entered several villages after the strong tidal water damaged about 100-metre of the dam at Fakirpara Village under Marichpuran Union in the upazila.

Already, a good number of families in Marichpuran, Kholabhanga, Konnagar and Fakirpara villages have been marooned. Croplands and seedbeds have been submerged. Fishes from ponds were washed away. Even some arable lands were damaged as the tidal water carried sand which accumulated on the lands.

Referring to public sufferings, Chairman of Poragaon Union Parishad Hajji Azad Mia demanded relief assistance for the affected people.

Local victims said every year the Bhogai River erodes at different points as the hilly tidal water easily damages the dyke which is made of earth. They demanded construction of a permanent dam.

On July 12 noon, Upazila Chairman Moksedur Rahman Lebu and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Arifur Rahman visited the eroded areas, and assured of building permanent dam along the Bhogai River soon.

They also assured of giving assistance to the affected families.















