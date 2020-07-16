

Tk 6cr mangoes sold daily at Bagha

Growers and traders are busy in lifting and processing mangoes.

There are 30,389 farmer families in two municipalities and seven unions of the upazila. There are mango orchards in 8,368 hectares of land. Mango saplings have been planted on roadsides, fallow lands and homesteads.

There are about 2,000 big and small mango traders in the upazila. They get busy with mangoes early in the morning. They manage their livelihood from mango trading.

Besides popularity in the country, mangoes of the upazila have popularity in abroad as well. There are over 200 mango warehouses in the upazila where about 2,000 people are employed.

In the upazila, collection of guti mangoes began on May 15, Gopalbogh on May 20, Lakkhanbhogh on May 25, Himsagar on May 28, Lengra on June 6, Amrapali on June 13, Fazli on June 15, and Aswina and BARI-4 on July 10.

About 800 to 1,000 metric tons (MT) of mangoes are sent outside of the upazila daily.

On June 26 last, per maund Khirsapat, Lengra and Amrapali was sold at Tk 2,400 to 2,600, Lakkhanbogh at Tk 700 to 800, and Fazli at Tk 1,500 to 1,600.

Manjurul Islam, proprietor of Manju Enterprise at Arani Bazaar, said, mangoes worth about Tk 8 to 10 lakh are sold at his warehouse during the season. Growers and traders of the upazila make a daily trading of mangoes worth about Tk 5 to 6 crore.

Trader Zillur Rahman of Monigram Village said, he has purchased mangoes worth Tk 2 crore. Every day 45 labourers work in his orchard at the daily wage of Tk 350 each. Every day, he sends one truckload of mangoes to different warehouses of the country.

Abul Kalam of Arani Gochar Village said, "Rearing my own orchards, I have produced mangoes. I am selling per maund Lakkhanbhog mango at Tk 740."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Shafiullah Sultan said, officially, about 800 to 1,000 MT of mangoes worth about Tk 4 crore are being sent to other parts of the country this season.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahin Reza said, "We have instructed all orchard owners to harvest mangoes at the specific time, and we are monitoring the activities."























