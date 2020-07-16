192 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division





A daily report in Rajshahi on coronavirus confirmed the information in the morning.

So far 3,271 people have been recovered from the virus while 114 died of it in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a significant number of 55 more people tested positive for coronavirus in a single day in Bogura, taking the total to 3,711.

The district-wise breakup of the division's COVID-19 cases is as follows: 1,601 in Rajshahi, 177 in Chapainawabganj, 674 in Naogaon, 294 in Natore, 550 in Joypurhat, 823 in Sirajganj and 599 in Pabna.

Following confirmation of newly infected cases, the respective houses of the infected people in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day isolation.

All the positive cases for the virus have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment, the official added.

















