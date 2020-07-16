Seven killed in road mishaps in 6 dists





TANGAIL: A man was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Palisha area in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam Shafiq, 55.

Local sources said Shafiqul was going to Tarai Bazar riding by motorcycle with his son at in the morning. At one stage, the motorcycle hit a tree after Shafiq lost his control over the steering while trying to save a dog in Palisha area on the Bhuapur-Tarakandi Road, leaving him dead on the spot and his son critically injured.

Injured Nihat, 25, was rushed to Bhuapur Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to Tangail General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, said Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Kumar Bishwajit Pal.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Char Lawrence area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Chandni Akhter, 4, daughter of Sakayet Ullah of Uttar Char Jangalia under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Ramgati-bound leguna (local vehicle) hit Chandni in Char Lawrence area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road in the morning, leaving her critically injured.

Later, the locals rushed her to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two persons including a fisheries officer were killed in separate road accidents in the district in three days.

A man was killed in a road accident in Saraichandi area on the Tarash-Bhuiyangati Regional Road on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sadrul Hossain Mandol, 56, hailed from Gaibandha, a fisheries officer at Nimgachi Fish Hatchery and Training Center in Raiganj Upazila.

Local sources said the motorcycle carrying Sadrul hit a tree after losing its control over the steering in Saraichandi area at around 11:30pm while he was returning home, leaving him critically injured.

Tarash Upazila Nirbahi Officer Iffat Jahan saw him senseless and rushed Sadrul to the upazila health complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.

District Fisheries Officer Md Sahed Ali confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, an unknown helper of a sand-laden truck was killed after the vehicle fell in a roadside ditch beside the Daulatpur Regional Road in Daulatpur Paschim Para area of Belkuchi Upazila on Monday afternoon.

Inspector (Investigation) of Belkuchi PS Noor Alam said driver of the Belkuchi-bound truck from Shahzadpur Upazila of the district lost its control in the said area and fell in the ditch, leaving the helper seriously injured.

He was rushed to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College where he was declared dead, the official added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A trolley driver was killed when a truck rammed into the vehicle in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf, 30, a resident of Jinnigar area in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said the trolley fell into a roadside ditch in Shukkurer Dokan area on the Dularhat Road after the truck smashed it, leaving Yusuf injured.

He was rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

KISHOREGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and his father injured in a road accident on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab Regional Highway near Asmita Bazaar in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Md Ashraful Mia, 14, was the son of Md Hiru Mia of Asmita Village in the upazila.

Police and locals said Ashraful along with his father was going to Asmita Bazaar at noon. At that time a speedy private car ran over them, leaving Ashraful dead on the spot and his father injured.

Katiadi Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Abdus Sobhan confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur.

Bhaluka Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Abdullah Al Mamun said a truck hit another sand-laden one in Bhoradoba area at around 3am when it was standing beside road, leaving its helper Monir dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Bhoradoba Highway PS Ashraf Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, the drivers of both the trucks fled the scene.

















