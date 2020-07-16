Target set to produce 8  lakh tonne Aman paddy in Khulna





Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said farmers have just started transplantation of T-Aman seedlings and the process will get full momentum by this month-end. Last year, farmers produced 8.11 lakh tonnes of T-Aman paddy from 2.93 lakh hectares of land against the fixed target of producing 8.23 lakh tonnes of T-Aman paddy from 2.91 lakh ha of land in the region.

The fixed production target of T-Aman paddy for this season is less by 12,344 tonnes than the achieved production of 8.11 lakh tonnes of T-Aman paddy last year, said Additional Director of Khulna Regional DAE Agriculturist Kazi Abdul Mannan.

As cultivable land area continues lessening along with crop diversification, emphasis is being put on improving intercultural operation while farming T-Aman paddy to increase its yield rate and production vertically in place of horizontal expansion of targeted land area. The farmers, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation and Barind Multipurpose Development Authorities will keep their irrigation pumps ready for T-Aman transplantation in case of less rainfall or drought in the region.

"We have directed field level agriculture officials to provide all necessary assistance and latest technologies to farmers to ensure successful cultivation of T-Aman paddy in the region," Mannan added. In addition to this, steps will be taken to prepare late variety T-Aman paddy seedbeds on highlands and floating seedbeds in low-lying areas so that there is no crisis of seedlings for floods during July and August this season.

The farmers are now preparing their croplands for transplantation of T-Aman paddy seedlings in all four districts including Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail of the region where a favourable weather condition is prevailing for the purpose, Mannan added.

















