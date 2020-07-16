Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
Home Countryside

Hill cutting rampant at Ukhia

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, July 15: In a festive mood, hill cutting at Balukhali area of Ukhia Upazila in the district is taking place.
Defying the administrative instructions, a syndicate is cutting hills and trafficking earth in public. It has been seriously alleged.
Villagers said, the hill cutting syndicate targeted the hills nearby Balukhali Latifunnesa Government Primary School at Palongkhali Union under the Ukhia Upazila.
Led by some influential persons and yaba traders, the syndicate started lifting of earths from the hills.
Bringing by dumpers and mini-trucks, earths are being sold to Rohingya camps in different areas including Balukhali, thus bagging lakhs of taka.
Conscious local people are apprehending ecological imbalance and environmental destruction in the locality due to the rampant hill-cut.
In response to a villagers' complaint, a team from Cox's Bazar Environment Department inspected the spot. Seeing the dangerous scenes of the hill-cut, they got aback.
Deputy Director of the Environment Department filed a case (No.-8) in this connection with Ukhia Police Station under the environment law.
At least, three people including Sayed Noor and Mahmudullah, sons of one Noor Ahmed of Balukhali Village, have been accused in the case.


« PreviousNext »

