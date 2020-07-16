Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, July 15: Emissions of methane -- a planet-warming gas several times more potent than carbon dioxide -- have risen by nine percent in a decade driven by mankind's insatiable hunger for energy and food, a major international study concluded Wednesday.
Methane (CH4) has a warming potential 28 times greater than CO2 over a 100-year period and its concentration in the atmosphere has more than doubled since the Industrial Revolution.
Over a 20-year period, it is more than 80 times as potent.
While there are a number of natural methane sources such as wetlands and lakes, the team behind the study concluded that 60 percent of CH4 emissions are now manmade.
These sources fall principally into three categories: extracting and burning fossil fuels for power, agriculture including livestock, and waste management.
The 2015 Paris climate agreement saw nations commit to limit temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Farenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
While emissions are expected to fall somewhat this year due to the pandemic, the levels of atmospheric methane are increasing by around 12 parts per billion each year.
This trajectory is in line with a scenario modelled by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that sees Earth warming as much as 3-4C by 2100.    -AFP


