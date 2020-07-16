Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Man held with 1.1-kg heroin in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 15: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.1 kilograms of heroin on Tuesday night.
RAB sources said the arrested person was identified as Akbar Ali, 43, son of late Abul Kashem of Meherchandi area under Chandrima Police Station in the city. On a tip-off, a team of RAB conducted a raid in Umarpur area under Shahmukhdum Police Station in the city and arrested the person with the huge contraband items around 9.30 pm.
In separate drives, the RAB members arrested two other drug-peddlers with 3.1 kilograms of ganja from Charghat and Puthiya Upazilas in the district last night.


