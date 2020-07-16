Air India to send some staffers for compulsory leave without pay up to 5 years





NEW DELHI, July 15: Air India has approved a leave without pay (LWP) scheme for employees of six months or two years extendable up to five years. The airline management can also compulsorily send employees for LWP depending on their suitability, competence and health. "Accordingly, departmental heads at headquarters and regional directors of the region are required to assess each individual on the above mentioned factors and identify the cases where option of compulsory LWP can be exercised.Names (to be approved by) CMD," an office order issued Tuesday says.AI has devised a process "of identification of redundant manpower who would be told to proceed on compulsory leave without pay."The factors to be considered for sending employees on compulsory LWP are their: suitability; efficiency; competence; quality of performance; health; instance of non-availability of employee for duty in the past as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy.Both the regional directors and headquarters' departmental heads have been asked to forward list of employees for compulsory LWP by August 15 "obtaining necessary approval of CMD."AI has 13,000 permanent employees with a monthly wage bill of Rs 230 crore.The airline has been delaying payment of flying allowance to crew members due to a serious financial crunch that has been worsened by travel restrictions due to corona.The government has initiated the divestment process of AI, which has also been deferred because to the pandemic.GoAir has also kept a majority of its employees on LWP since April. Almost all Indian airlines, except IndiGo which has some cash reserves, are struggling to survive. They all have cut salaries.People seeking to go on LWP voluntarily will require the company's approval on a case-by-case basis "subject to the requirements of the company.""No employee availing of the Scheme will be permitted to take up jobs in government other public sector undertakings….Employees taking up employment after availing LWP under the Scheme or at a later date, in other airlines and allied services or in any organisation with which the Company has dealing, should seek prior permission from the company, before taking up employment in such an organisation.The services of an employee will be terminated in accordance with service regulations/standing orders/ applicable rules, if the employee concerned fails to make such prior declaration/ seek permission," the order says."During the LWP period if an employee, takes up employment in lndia or abroad, will have to keep the Company informed in writing, regarding his/her employment…. The duration of LWP will not be reckoned to determine the duration of total service for benefits like long service memento, passage, medical, gratuity and provident fund… Employees can avail of medical/passage benefits as per company rules, during their period of leave without pay under the scheme," it adds. -TNN