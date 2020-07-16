Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Air India to send some staffers for compulsory leave without pay up to 5 years

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

NEW DELHI, July 15: Air India has approved a leave without pay (LWP) scheme for employees of six months or two years extendable up to five years. The airline management can also compulsorily send employees for LWP depending on their suitability, competence and health. "Accordingly, departmental heads at headquarters and regional directors of the region are required to assess each individual on the above mentioned factors and identify the cases where option of compulsory LWP can be exercised.
Names (to be approved by) CMD," an office order issued Tuesday says.
AI has devised a process "of identification of redundant manpower who would be told to proceed on compulsory leave without pay."
The factors to be considered for sending employees on compulsory LWP are their: suitability; efficiency; competence; quality of performance; health; instance of non-availability of employee for duty in the past as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy.
Both the regional directors and headquarters' departmental heads have been asked to forward list of employees for compulsory LWP by August 15 "obtaining necessary approval of CMD."
AI has 13,000 permanent employees with a monthly wage bill of Rs 230 crore.
The airline has been delaying payment of flying allowance to crew members due to a serious financial crunch that has been worsened by travel restrictions due to corona.
The government has initiated the divestment process of AI, which has also been deferred because to the pandemic.
GoAir has also kept a majority of its employees on LWP since April. Almost all Indian airlines, except IndiGo which has some cash reserves, are struggling to survive. They all have cut salaries.
People seeking to go on LWP voluntarily will require the company's approval on a case-by-case basis "subject to the requirements of the company."
"No employee availing of the Scheme will be permitted to take up jobs in government other public sector undertakings….
Employees taking up employment after availing LWP under the Scheme or at a later date, in other airlines and allied services or in any organisation with which the Company has dealing, should seek prior permission from the company, before taking up employment in such an organisation.
The services of an employee will be terminated in accordance with service regulations/standing orders/ applicable rules, if the employee concerned fails to make such prior declaration/ seek permission," the order says.
"During the LWP period if an employee, takes up employment in lndia or abroad, will have to keep the Company informed in writing, regarding his/her employment…. The duration of LWP will not be reckoned to determine the duration of total service for benefits like long service memento, passage, medical, gratuity and provident fund… Employees can avail of medical/passage benefits as per company rules, during their period of leave without pay under the scheme," it adds.    -TNN


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
US banks set aside billions as buffer against bad loans
Air India to send some staffers for compulsory leave without pay up to 5 years
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Walmart to pump $1.2 b in Flipkart for e-comm battle
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Executive Vice President and Head of Barisal Zone
Romo Rouf re-elected Vice Chairman of Bank Asia
Prime Bank wins Asia Money's 'Best Digital Bank' Award
TikTok's India rival booms with 500,000 users added every hour


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladeshâ€™s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft