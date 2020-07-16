Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Jibon Islam

Saied Rahman, Director of Communication- E-Cab EC's and founder of learning Platform "E- Business Scholar" recently shared his ideas in talks with The Daily Observer about how he turned to make a career in the e-commerce platform and what future he sees for e-commerce.   
Q. What inspire you to become engaged in e-commerce activities?  
A. When I was a student of university, I could realize e-commerce will bring a revolutionary change in country's economy and business. Besides, I always wanted to do something better for my country that make impact on our society. The world is growing so fast by using offshore technology and we need to move forward with technologically advanced countries. So we should bring out potential people especially the youths to bring change to happen. It inspired me to become an active agent(s) of change.
For the last few years, e-commerce industry has grown rapidly, it has experienced huge growth and I am happy to become a part of it.  
Q. What is the future of this industry?
A. I think things are going the right way. Our target is to reach Tk 10,000 crore transaction daily from this platform in few years. But the lockdown has changed everything. We don't even know what to do now in this situation, or what will happen in future. But whatever happens, the whole thing will be challenging. Good news is that amid this pandemic people are more using e-commerce platform to buy their goods and it has reached rural buyers as well.
Q. What handicap e-commerce is facing in this situation?
A . Every industry is suffering during this Covid-19 pandemic. But it is providing uninterrupted service unlike other service sectors.
We must say, people surely think a new era in e-commerce industry has just started, but how much we have lost because of this pandemic situation needs to be later assessed. Yes, e-commerce that works with grocery products, health product, logistics support is providing their services. But it is only 8 percent of total business.
We are assuming that e-commerce lost Tk 666 crore business in last few months. Besides, think about the mass people. Everyone's income has been affected by this situation. And if  people don't spend money, then how one will get it?  COVID-19 has caused another steep change in the way consumers make shopping.
Q. Then what are the solutions to cure the problem?
A. First, we need to make a solution strategy to challenge this problem. Secondly, we know that pandemic is natural so patience can play a key role as vital. Investment will be a key partner for post-pandemic situation. Brands will have to take a more nimble approach and should be focused on growth strategy.
Q.  What e-Cab is doing as e-commerce is facing losses during this time?
A. Of course! e-CAB supporting e-commerce entrepreneurs since started. During this pandemic situation we are communicating with e-commerce entrepreneurs across the country and supporting those e-commerce platform or company which are providing emergency services to people in collaboration with the government agencies.
Government has already announced incentive package to overcome the possible economic impact due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We are continuously communicating with government how we can support e-commerce entrepreneurs under this incentive package. Hope good days are coming for e-commerce industry.


