Walmart to pump $1.2 b in Flipkart for e-comm battle





Walmart's shareholding will go "little over 80per cent" with this round of infusion. The companies said in a statement that "group of existing shareholders" also participated in the round, though it did not specify names. The remaining major shareholders include China's Tencent and New Yorkbased Tiger Global, both of which own 5per cent, besides Microsoft and cofounder Binny Bansal.

The capital will be used for the online retail business of Singapore-registered Flipkart - which also includes fashion portal Myntra - where the company has been locked in market share battle with US-based Amazon.

The group's payments unit PhonePe has been looking to raise capital separately and spin-off its business to unlock further value. TOI had reported last year that PhonePe is in talks with existing backers like Tencent to raise $1 billion and has been seeking a valuation of at least $8 billion.

"Flipkart continues to leverage its culture of innovation to accelerate growth and enable millions of customers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to prosper and be a part of India's digital transformation," said Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International, in a statement. -TNN

















