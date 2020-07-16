Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Prime Bank wins Asia Money's 'Best Digital Bank' Award

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Prime Bank Ltd has clinched best 'Digital Bank Award' outshining local and international counterparts in this contested award category.
The award was announced in Hong Kong-based Asia Money's website, says a press release.
Hong Kong-based Asia Money's prestigious Best Bank Awards are seen as the benchmark for the leading firms in financial services in the region, and are fiercely contested across numerous markets and categories.
Past winners in this category in respective country include UOB in Singapore, Rakuten Bank in Japan, HDFC Bank in India and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.  
The timing of the international accolade could not have been better as the bank has started its digital transformation journey in full swing with a number of digital re-architecting and technology overhaul projects in the offing. Only recently, in a first for Bangladesh, Prime Bank has launched collateral free loan for ICT, BPO/outsourcing, Internet and e-commerce startups,  that won whole-hearted appreciation from the government and industry.
Prime Bank's unique digital proposition includes PrimeDigi which has been successful in wooing tech-savvy millennials, state-of -the-art Internet Banking - Altitude - which has witnessed overwhelming subscription during COVID-19, latest-technology enabled ATM and  best in class Contact Center. The bank is about to embark on Agent Banking, exclusive financial initiative for women and Voice Banking, which all are be fully aligned with digital transformation roadmap.
Asia money has lauded the significant progress Prime Bank is making on the digitization across both service and cyber security frontiers. In the award citation, Asia Money noted, "Prime Bank launched PrimeDiGi platform, Bangladesh's first-ever digital savings account and has all the associated credible cybersecurity bells and whistles. PrimeDiGi is the core of the bank's strategy to stay at the forefront of an industry evolving at blistering speed."
Compared with Western World, Digital Banking is still at its infancy in Bangladesh, but industry experts believe that it is expecetd take full flight in few years time with paperless, signature less and even branchless banking. E-KYC, biometric indentification, artificial intelligence, machine learning has sped up journey of digital banking.
With more than 160 million mobile subscribers and more than 100 million internet users, Bangladesh is a land of promise in the field of digital innovation. This remarkable digital penetration, which is one of highest in South Asia, epitomizes Digital Bangladesh vision of the government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US banks set aside billions as buffer against bad loans
Air India to send some staffers for compulsory leave without pay up to 5 years
E-commerce is bringing revolutionary change in business: Saied
Walmart to pump $1.2 b in Flipkart for e-comm battle
Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Executive Vice President and Head of Barisal Zone
Romo Rouf re-elected Vice Chairman of Bank Asia
Prime Bank wins Asia Money's 'Best Digital Bank' Award
TikTok's India rival booms with 500,000 users added every hour


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft