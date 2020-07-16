Prime Bank wins Asia Money's 'Best Digital Bank' Award





The award was announced in Hong Kong-based Asia Money's website, says a press release.

Hong Kong-based Asia Money's prestigious Best Bank Awards are seen as the benchmark for the leading firms in financial services in the region, and are fiercely contested across numerous markets and categories.

Past winners in this category in respective country include UOB in Singapore, Rakuten Bank in Japan, HDFC Bank in India and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.

The timing of the international accolade could not have been better as the bank has started its digital transformation journey in full swing with a number of digital re-architecting and technology overhaul projects in the offing. Only recently, in a first for Bangladesh, Prime Bank has launched collateral free loan for ICT, BPO/outsourcing, Internet and e-commerce startups, that won whole-hearted appreciation from the government and industry.

Prime Bank's unique digital proposition includes PrimeDigi which has been successful in wooing tech-savvy millennials, state-of -the-art Internet Banking - Altitude - which has witnessed overwhelming subscription during COVID-19, latest-technology enabled ATM and best in class Contact Center. The bank is about to embark on Agent Banking, exclusive financial initiative for women and Voice Banking, which all are be fully aligned with digital transformation roadmap.

Asia money has lauded the significant progress Prime Bank is making on the digitization across both service and cyber security frontiers. In the award citation, Asia Money noted, "Prime Bank launched PrimeDiGi platform, Bangladesh's first-ever digital savings account and has all the associated credible cybersecurity bells and whistles. PrimeDiGi is the core of the bank's strategy to stay at the forefront of an industry evolving at blistering speed."

Compared with Western World, Digital Banking is still at its infancy in Bangladesh, but industry experts believe that it is expecetd take full flight in few years time with paperless, signature less and even branchless banking. E-KYC, biometric indentification, artificial intelligence, machine learning has sped up journey of digital banking.

With more than 160 million mobile subscribers and more than 100 million internet users, Bangladesh is a land of promise in the field of digital innovation. This remarkable digital penetration, which is one of highest in South Asia, epitomizes Digital Bangladesh vision of the government.

















Prime Bank Ltd has clinched best 'Digital Bank Award' outshining local and international counterparts in this contested award category.The award was announced in Hong Kong-based Asia Money's website, says a press release.Hong Kong-based Asia Money's prestigious Best Bank Awards are seen as the benchmark for the leading firms in financial services in the region, and are fiercely contested across numerous markets and categories.Past winners in this category in respective country include UOB in Singapore, Rakuten Bank in Japan, HDFC Bank in India and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.The timing of the international accolade could not have been better as the bank has started its digital transformation journey in full swing with a number of digital re-architecting and technology overhaul projects in the offing. Only recently, in a first for Bangladesh, Prime Bank has launched collateral free loan for ICT, BPO/outsourcing, Internet and e-commerce startups, that won whole-hearted appreciation from the government and industry.Prime Bank's unique digital proposition includes PrimeDigi which has been successful in wooing tech-savvy millennials, state-of -the-art Internet Banking - Altitude - which has witnessed overwhelming subscription during COVID-19, latest-technology enabled ATM and best in class Contact Center. The bank is about to embark on Agent Banking, exclusive financial initiative for women and Voice Banking, which all are be fully aligned with digital transformation roadmap.Asia money has lauded the significant progress Prime Bank is making on the digitization across both service and cyber security frontiers. In the award citation, Asia Money noted, "Prime Bank launched PrimeDiGi platform, Bangladesh's first-ever digital savings account and has all the associated credible cybersecurity bells and whistles. PrimeDiGi is the core of the bank's strategy to stay at the forefront of an industry evolving at blistering speed."Compared with Western World, Digital Banking is still at its infancy in Bangladesh, but industry experts believe that it is expecetd take full flight in few years time with paperless, signature less and even branchless banking. E-KYC, biometric indentification, artificial intelligence, machine learning has sped up journey of digital banking.With more than 160 million mobile subscribers and more than 100 million internet users, Bangladesh is a land of promise in the field of digital innovation. This remarkable digital penetration, which is one of highest in South Asia, epitomizes Digital Bangladesh vision of the government.