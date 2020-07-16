Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
TikTok's India rival booms with 500,000 users added every hour

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, July 15: In late June, when India banned 59 Chinese apps, including global sensation TikTok, the short-video platform stopped working for its 200 million local users. Within hours, an avalanche of new sign-ups pushed the servers of one of its Bangalore-based rivals, Roposo, to breaking point.
Two weeks on, Roposo, which also offers short videos, says it's peaking at 500,000 new users an hour and expects to have 100 million by month's end. That's almost double the 55 million it had before the ban, and puts
Roposo among a profusion of Indian startups to benefit from TikTok's troubles in the country.
The ban from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government covered other big Chinese names such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's UC Web mobile browser and Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat messaging app, and came amid a border face-off between India and China.
While India cited privacy and security concerns, the restrictions are poised to dramatically alter the competitive landscape in the nation's digital economy. They give local firms a fighting chance at winning a larger chunk of the country's more than half-abillion internet denizens. And they could pave the way for some Indian firms to compete more aggressively with global giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc, who are also seeking to profit from one of the world's largest digital booms.
"It was a rocket ship instant for the country's app startups," said Naveen Tewari, founder of the startup that owns Roposo, munching nuts against the backdrop of the red-brick-walled study in his Bangalore home on a recent Zoom call. "We have a viable chance to become the world's fourth technology hub after the US, China and Russia."
His decade-old digital advertising startup InMobi, Roposo's parent, has in earlier years drawn investments from global names such as SoftBank Group. Last year, PayPal co-founder and billionaire investor Peter Thiel backed its unit, Glance, which acquired Roposo in November.
Roposo features videos showcasing moves set to Bollywood music, humor minus the ribaldry, pranks, fashion and even jokes about the coronavirus pandemic. Roposo, as Tewari put it, is the app you won't be embarrassed to show your mom.    -Bloomberg


