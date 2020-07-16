Video
BRTA fees can be paid from home through bKash

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 1
Business Desk

Customers can now pay fees of all BRTA services through bKash from anywhere 24/7 and receive tax tokens to their own addresses.
At present, customers can get tax tokens to their home by paying BRTA fees only through bKash. The tax token will be delivered to the given address of the customer within the next few working days, says a press release.
As a result, it is now easier to get emergency BRTA services safely while maintaining social distance during the Covid-19 crisis.
Customers can pay all the fees of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) including the issue and renewal of driving license, motor vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, digital registration certificate and the issue and renewal ofmotor vehicle fitness, tax token and route permit.
To pay the fee, customer needs to click on https://www.ipaybrta.cnsbd.com/index/loginto open an account on BRTA service portal for the first time. Then the customer can apply for the required service by clicking on ipaybrta link or https://bsp.brta.gov.bd/login/.
After logging in, customer has toselect his/herrequired service.bKash gateway is to be selected after confirming the payment. Customer needs toenter bKash account number in the payment gateway. Payment will be completed with one time password (OTP) and bKash PIN.
Customershave to pay 1.5 percent convenience charge for paying BRTA feesthroughbKash which must be paid at the time of processing the payment. After receiving the tax token at own address, customer has to pay 35 taka delivery charge.


