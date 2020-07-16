GP reported de-growth revenues after 2nd quarter





"For the past four months, we have been experiencing the impact of an unprecedented global pandemic which has driven us to drastically change our way of work and how we serve our customers. In addition to COVID-19, we have experienced impact from challenging weather and regulatory scenario, all of which combined has driven us to a de-growth in our performance compared to last year." said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd. "While we have had our fair share of struggles, as an essential service, we prioritized in ensuring uninterrupted services for our customers across the country.

"We worked relentlessly with our partners, stakeholders, law enforcement and local communities during severe weather conditions, resulting in fast recovery from network outage post Cyclone Amphan."

"The second quarter of 2020 has been challenging for Grameenphone as we experienced an overall slow-down of economy due to the general holidays which started to gradually recover from May," said Jens Becker, CFO of Grameenphone Ltd. "We experienced de-growth in subscription and traffic revenues, even though data revenue stayed on track. Our commitment remains to investing in the country and using our technology expertise to aide the government in battling COVID-19. We are pleased to announce that the Grameenphone Board of Directors declared interim dividend at the rate of 130% of paid up capital."

During the second quarter, Grameenphone Ltd. invested BDT 2.5 Bn for network coverage, adding 132 new 4G sites to their network. The total number of sites stands at 16,557. The company has paid BDT 46.4 Bn equaling 67 % of its total revenues, to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, 4G license and spectrum assignment.

















