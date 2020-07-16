Video
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:27 AM
Chinese mutual fund industry sees jump in new funds and inflows

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SHANGHAI, July 15: China's mutual fund industry saw another massive jump in new products and subscriptions in June, suggesting the swift rally in mainland stocks has room to run further.
Some 73 new open-ended equity and balanced funds were launched in June, taking the total to 4,110, data from the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) showed.
The net value of open-ended equity and balanced funds stood at 4.2 trillion yuan ($599.5 billion) for the month, up nearly 70per cent from 2.5 trillion yuan in the same period last year, according to AMAC.
Analysts also confirmed the trend that has helped propel China's stock market to five-year highs.
"There are 639 mutual funds newly launched for the first half. I believe these new funds add fuel to a strong rally in the A-share market," said Xav Feng, head of Asia Pacific Research, Lipper at Refinitiv.
Fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors also pointed to intensive fundraising by mutual funds.
Mainland mutual fund managers raised 157 billion yuan in June for equity and balanced funds, which invest in both stocks and bonds, the highest monthly fundraising in five years, the fund consultancy said.
Z-Ben estimated there were outflows of 1.23 trillion yuan to 2 trillion yuan from safe-haven money market funds in the second quarter as investors switched to the stock market.
China's CSI300 blue-chip index has risen to its highest in more than five years on hopes of an economic recovery, Beijing's continued reform of the capital markets and monetary easing.
Analysts and fund managers said investors were investing more via funds as stock picking had become more complicated for individuals due to uncertainties such as the coronavirus outbreak and Sino-US geopolitical and economic tensions.
Investors in real estate and wealth management products offered by banks, two traditional retail investment channels, are being lured by the stock market rally.
The number of bond funds has also jumped this year.    -Reuters


