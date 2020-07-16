Uber puts over 5000 vehicles to service since reopening





It made the enlistment follows a BRTA order which stipulated that ridesharing could only resume with enlisted vehicles.

To comply with the directive, Uber has been raising awareness amongst the driver community to apply for enlistment certificates and also facilitating the application process on BRTA portal, said a Uber press release.

It has resumed operations in Dhaka on 22nd June with its affordable UberX service and just this week has restarted services across its Premier and Intercity categories.

Ratul Ghosh, Head of Bangladesh and East India, Uber, said, "As our cities start to open, we want to ensure safe and convenient transport to Move Bangladesh Forward and help our communities on the path to recovery."

He further said, "We remain committed to working with authorities to facilitate the enlistment process for our drivers so that they can start earning a livelihood on our platform as soon as possible and are confident that our ridesharing services are best placed to provide the highest standards of safety and hygiene for riders and drivers in the new normal."

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Uber has launched multiple new services for supporting the needs of its riders, which have also created earning opportunities for drivers.

These include Uber Connect, the package delivery service, which enables customers to transport packages from the safety of their homes and Uber Rentals, which allows riders to book affordable multi-hour, multi-stop options to travel in the 'new normal.'

Over the past two weeks, Uber has also launched a comprehensive set of safety measures including an interactive Go Online Checklist for both riders and drivers, a mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers, industry first pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, an updated post-trip feedback mechanism and a cancellation policy.



















