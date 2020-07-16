

Asia's garment workers say virus used as cover to smash unions

The crippling effect of the pandemic has seen orders worth billions of dollars cancelled across manufacturing hubs in China, Bangladesh, India, Cambodia and Myanmar.

That has left hundreds of thousands out of work in some of Asia's poorest countries.

But workers allege the financial turmoil has also provided an opportunity for bosses to target troublesome shop floors where unions have pressed for higher wages and better conditions.

In southern India's Karnataka state -- home to 20 per cent of India's massive garment manufacturing sector -- union leader Padma has sat every day cross-legged outside her factory Euro Clothing Company II to protest its closure since early June.

She was among the entire 1,200-strong workforce let go -- 900 of whom were with a union.

"I have sweated here for the past 10 years for 348 rupees ($4.60) a day," said the 49-year-old, who was responsible for checking trousers, jackets and T-shirts bound for Swedish clothing giant H&M.

The workshop's parent company is Gokaldas, Karnataka's oldest manufacturer, a firm that runs more than 20 factories.

But Padma's workplace was the only Gokaldas plant with a union, she said.

"They wanted to get rid of the union for a long time, and now they're using COVID-19 as an excuse," Padma told AFP, alleging the workers were "illegally laid off" without notice.

Gautam Mody, general-secretary of the New Trade Union Initiative, which represents hundreds of workers' groups across India, said the firm was "union-busting under the pretext of COVID".

Mody told AFP the shuttered facility was "the sole factory where the majority of workers are union members".

Gokaldas did not reply to requests for comment but H&M confirmed the closure of the plant.

"We are in close dialogue with both local and global trade unions as well as the supplier to help them resolve the conflict peacefully," H&M told AFP.

The high street clothing giant also buys garments from four other Gokaldas factories, according to the New Trade Union Initiative.

Asia's textile factories have provided jobs for millions of people as well as vital foreign currency for many poorer nations, but the pandemic has gutted the sector.

In Bangladesh alone, more than 100,000 workers have been left jobless.

About half are involved with unions, according to Rafiqul Islam Sujon, president of the Bangladesh Garments and Shilpo Sramik Federation, a rights group.

Many factories have long resented the work of unions and have discouraged workers from collectivising while harassing or firing the most vocal leaders, campaigners say.

But the economic crunch has offered "an opening for this tactic on a wide scale", said Jamie Davis of the Solidarity Center, a workers' advocacy organisation affiliated with American unions federation AFL-CIO. -AFP

















