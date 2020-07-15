Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:55 AM
AL wins Jashore, Bogura by-polls

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Shaheen Chaklader

Shaheen Chaklader

Ruling Awami League candidates won the by polls in Jashore-6 and Bogura-1 parliamentary seats held on Tuesday amid Covid 19 pandemic.
The winners are Shahin Chaklader in Jashore-6 and Sahadara Mannan Shiply in Bogura-1.
The Election Commission conducted the elections following health guidelines in the by polling centers of the two constituencies.
According to the EC result, Shahin Chaklader bagged 1,24,003 votes while his nearest contestant was Habibur Rahman of Jatiya Party secured on 1,678 votes. BNP candidate Abul Hossain Azad withdrew himself from the race.
In Bogura-1, Sahadara Mannan Shiply, wife of former lawmaker Abdul Mannan won the polls defeating her nearest independent candidate Yasir Rahmatullah Intaz. She bagged 1,45,295 votes.
Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 constituencies fell vacant following the deaths of ruling party lawmakers Abdul Mannan and Ismat Ara Sadique respectively.
Shahadara Mannan

Shahadara Mannan

The EC in February announced that by-elections to the two constituencies will be held on March 29. But they postponed the polls on March 21, considering the coronavirus situation.
On July 4, the EC said that elections to the two constituencies will be held on July 14.
There are about 5.22 lakh voters in the two constituencies -- 3.17 lakh in Bogura-1 and 2.04 lakh in Jashore-6 -- and voting will begin at 9:00am and continue until 5:00pm without any break.




There are 122 polling centres in Bogura-1 and 79 in Jashore- 6.
In Bogura-1 (Sonatala and Sariakandi upazilas), five candidates are vying for the by-election, including AL candidate Shahdhara Mannan and Jatiya Party candidate Moksedul Alam.
In Jashore-6 (Keshabpur), two candidates are vying for the polls -- Shahin Chakladar from the AL and Habibur Rahman Habib from the JP.
The BNP initially decided to take part in both the by-polls and collected nomination papers, but changed its mind and boycotted the elections when the EC declared the election date for the second time on July 4 amid the pandemic.



