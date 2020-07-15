Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
C-19 test scam

C-19 test scam

Dr Sabrina case goes to DB

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The case filed against JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina in connection with issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates has been transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) of police.
Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP-Media),      confirmed it on Tuesday.
Dr Sabrina was arrested on Sunday afternoon and then shown arrested in the case. She was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday.
The case was filed with Tejgaon Police Station on June 23 against six people, including Ariful Chowdhury, also husband of Dr Sabrina, for providing fake Covid-19 test reports.
Later, police arrested six people, including Ariful Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanjina Patwary, from JKG Healthcare office at Confidence Tower in Gulshan in connection with the case.
Dr Sabrina came to the spotlight following their company's fraudulence over corona test reports.  Earlier, Arif Chowdhury and six others were sent to jail on deception charges.
Police brought charges against JKG Health Care for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for Covid-19 tests.
Bangladesh Bank has ordered to freeze all bank accounts of JKG Health Care and Oval Group Chairman Dr Sabrina and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ariful Chowdhury.
Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the central bank sent a letter to all the commercial banks of the country on Tuesday, asking them to freeze the bank accounts of Dr Sabrina and Ariful Chowdhury.
The Health Ministry also suspended Dr Sabrina for violating service rules by holding the post of chairman in a private company without permission while working as a government doctor.
Dr Sabrina was known as the chairman of JKG Health Care when the Directorate General of Health Services authorised it to carry out Covid-19 tests months ago.
But she denied having any link with JKG after health regulators stripped the company of its permission to collect Covid-19 samples on Jun 24.
Four cases were filed against JKG, three of them include fraud charges, according to Tejagaon police's Additional Deputy Commissioner Rubaiyat Zaman.


