Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:55 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home Front Page

Casino Brothers

CID to submit chargesheet against Enu, Rupon soon

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will submitted charge sheet against  two brothers Enamul Haque Bhuiyan alias Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan, residents of old Dhaka and expelled AL leaders soon.
"Investigation into four money laundering cases filed against casino businessman Enu and Rupon in Old Dhaka has been completed, according to CID.
About Tk 32 crore in cash was recovered from the houses of the two brothers Enu and Rupon. About Tk 19.11 crore was found in their accounts with several private banks. Besides, there are 128 flats,
said CID sources.
Chargesheets will be submitted in court at any time against them. Our investigation has revealed that around 128 flats have been found in different places including Old Dhaka with the name of the two brothers, Enamul and Rupon Bhuiyan. CID will file another case against casino businessmen Enu and Rupon, according to CID.
Meanwhile, in October last year, the ACC filed two cases one against Enu for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 21.89 crore and another against Rupon for Tk 14.12 crore illegal wealth with its integrated district office-1 in Dhaka.
Earlier on January 13, the CID of police arrested Enamul, Rupon and their associate Sheikh Sunny Mostafa from Keraniganj of Dhaka for their alleged links to casino business.
Enu is the Director of Dhaka Wanderers Club and the sacked vice-president of the Awami League's Gandaria unit, while his brother Rupon, also a shareholder of the club, is the expelled Joint General Secretary of the same unit.
In September last year, RAB filed seven cases against the brothers, a day after seizing huge amount of money and gold, alongside firearms from their houses during a raid in Old Dhaka.
However, the CID has found that besides keeping such huge amount of cash and valuables at home, Enu and Rupon  also deposited huge amount of money in the banks.


