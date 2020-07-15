$500m renewable power projects deal signed with China





A new joint venture company (JVC) titled "Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Ltd (Renewable)," was formed to implement the projects.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) AM Khurshedul Alam and China's National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) Chairman Ruan Guang signed the agreement on behalf of their companies from Bangladesh and China through a video conferencing. Both the companies will have equal stakes.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul hamid, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, Power Division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain, PDB Chairman Belayet Hossain and Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming witnessed the deal signing.

"We enact the Renewable Energy policy in 2008, but today we have started our journey for implementing it on large scale, China, especially CMC, is our partner in energy sector for the last 30 years, we hope they will come forward with their investment in renewable energy areas," State minister Nasrul hamid said.

He urged the Chinese investors to establish factories here to produce equipments and devices of renewable power projects here.

"China is our very good friend. During the Chinese President's visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh and China had identified several projects for joint venture. However, in a reciprocal visit in 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed several agreements and expanded those in different areas," Hamid said.

Taking part in the discussion, Prime Minister's Principle Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus said renewable energy projects are still a critical project in Bangladesh due to its cost and adjustment with the weather.

"Today (Tuesday) is a gloomy day. We cannot get electricity from solar power. So, there is still a gray area here. But at the same time, we need to protect our environment as we made promises to the international community in this regard," he said

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said such projects could bring economic and social benefit to the people of Bangladesh.

We kicked off the "Belt and Road initiative" since the visit of the President Xi Jin Ping in 2016. Bangladesh is our great partner and we committed to work together to fight against Covid-19, health and economical issues here, Li said.

"We established 'Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (Renewable)' to develop four solar power projects and a wind power projects here. We will provide land while China an estimated $500 million investment," AM Khurshedul Alam said, adding that around 35 MW to 60 MW capacity solar power projects will be installed in different parts of the country under this 'One Belt, One Road' initiative in future.



















