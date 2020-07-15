Govt tough on illegal entry of sacrificial animals



Cattle imported from Myanmar by sea are taken to Teknaf in Cox's Bazar via Shahpari Island ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims. The photo was taken on Tuesday. photo : bdnews24.com

Chaired by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, a decision was taken in this regard at an inter-ministerial meeting at the ministry on July 9, an official release said here today.

As per decision of the meeting, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has sent letters to the Cabinet Division and Public Security Department on July 13 to take necessary steps in this regard, it added.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Thursday said the government won't allow import of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Under no circumstance, it will allow bringing cattle from abroad this year," he said while addressing an online meeting on ensuring the supply and sale of healthy cattle at 'Haats'.

The minister noted that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure the animal sacrifice in a healthy manner.

"With a view to protect the environment, all necessary arrangements will be made for marketing and selling of sacrificial animals in a healthy way during Eid-ul-Azha," the minister said. -Agencies

















