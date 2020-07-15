ACC writes to Health Ministry, BB for info on Shahed





The letters were sent to the Health Ministry and Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday.

Sources in the ACC told media that the letter sent to the Health Ministry sought documents of Regent Hospital while another letter to the central bank sought information about Shahed's

money transactions.

Earlier on Monday, the ACC decided to start an investigation into the alleged illegal wealth amassed by Shahed.

The anti-graft body formed a three-member panel, headed by Deputy Director Md Abu Bakar Siddique to conduct the probe.

Other panel members are Assistant Directors Md Neyamul Hasan Gazi and Sheikh Md Golam Mowla.

The ACC source informed that Shahed amassed huge amount of money through multi-level company fraudulence, embezzlement of government funds, evading taxes as well as borrowing from banks using fake identities.

Shahed is currently wanted by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for Covid-19 report scam.

On June 7, a RAB team led by Magistrate Sarwar Alam raided Uttara branch of Regent Hospital and found around 6,000 fake Covid-19 reports, which had been sent out without conducting any tests.

The hospital is also accused of charging Tk 3,500 per test, despite of it being a Covid-19 dedicated hospital.

Later, the RAB sealed both the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the hospital.

Following primary investigation, the ACC inquiry team found a vast amount of documented information from other sources regarding Mohammad Shahed, who is also accused of embezzling huge sums by cheating people under the guise of micro-credit and MLM (multi-level-marketing) business.

The Commission also learnt from various sources that Dr Sabrina conspired with her husband Arif Chowdhury to illegally amass Tk 8 crore while being an active government service holder. The duo collected samples from suspected Covid-19 patients from different parts of the country and issued as many as 15,460 fake test reports.

Meanwhile, Shahed is currently on the run and has been barred from leaving the country. Law enforcement agencies are on the hunt to arrest him.

A Dhaka court has sent seven staff of Regent Hospital, arrested in a case filed on various charges including issuance of fake cooronavirus certificates, to jail.

On July 6, a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted raids at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital following allegations of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and realising exorbitant charges for Covid-19 test and treatment.

Later, the head office of Regent in city's Uttara area and its hospital were sealed off.















