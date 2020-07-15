Appointment of consultant likely this month





The CPA has already finalised the appointment procedure and sent it to the ministry concerned for approval.

The proposal for appointment of the Japanese firm "NIPPON KOYA" is likely to be approved by the Cabinet Purchase Committee next week.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Jafar Alam, Member administration of CPA, said, "With the approval by the Cabinet Purchase Committee, we shall go for signing an agreement with NIPPON KOYA."

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the proposal on March 10 this year.

Japanese firm "NIPPON KOYA" has been selected for appointment of the mega project of Chattogram Port.

The selected Japanese consulting firm is expected to arrive in Bangladesh at the end of the current month.

Chattogram Port Authority and the Roads and Highways Division will implement the Matarbari Port Development Project by December 2026.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing Matarbari Port, including link road, and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.

Matarbari Deep Sea Port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it will be built as a big port due to the growing pressure of economic activities.

Of the total project cost of Tk 17,777.16 crore for the Matarbari project, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh, Tk 2,213.24 crore from the CPA while the rest of Tk 12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Jafar Alam said, 'The appointed firm will prepare the detail design of the port.' The firm will also monitor the construction works of the proposed deep sea port at Matarbari in Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district, he added.

The construction works of the project is expected to begin next year. Moreover, a loan agreement for the project has been signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The feasibility study, fact finding and appraisal mission have already been completed.

In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth at Chittagong Port jetties.

The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth. It will initially be an energy-power deep sea port and will be used for power, energy and coal. It will then be extended to a multipurpose deep-sea port.

The project includes a 14.7km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep-sea channel. The project area is some 40 nautical miles from the Chattogram Port.

According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than $500 million in the proposed deep sea port.

The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023 having one multipurpose and one container terminal. The main channel of the port will have 16-metre water depth and the target is set to bring mother vessels of 8,000 TEUs in the port.















