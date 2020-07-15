Video
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Country’s Covid-19 cases top 190,000

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh has confirmed 33 new virus deaths, raising the body count to 2,424.
The caseload surged by 3,163 in a 24-hour count to 190,057, according to government data released by DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana on Tuesday.
As many as 4,910 people have recovered in the same period, taking the tally to 103,227.
Bangladesh confirmed first coronavirus cases on Mar 8, with 4,019 infections reported on Jul 2, a record jump in a day.
On Mar 18, the Health Directorate confirmed the first death in Bangladesh
from the novel coronavirus. The country recorded its highest daily death count on Jun 30, with 64 fatalities.
Globally, over 13.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 573,288 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    -bdnews24.com


