

Take austerity measures to reduce project costs: PM

The Prime Minister came up with the direction while chairing the 2nd Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting of the current fiscal year (FY21) on Tuesday.

The ECNEC on Tuesday approved eight projects with an overall estimated cost of Taka 10,102.03 crore, including a

Tk 4,025.62 crore project to develop road infrastructures and drainage system in newly included 18 wards under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

During the approval of the project, the Prime Minister asked the local government bodies to enhance their revenue income to become self-reliant for implementing development activities with own fund, said Planning Minister.

The Premier and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting virtually from Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other ECNEC members were connected from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar are

Sheikh Hasina also asked the authorities concerned to be careful so that bridges are not constructed indiscriminately.

She said there are huge bridges over the rivers in this country. "Everyone thinks that there'll be a bridge in front of his house. It is not possible financially and it'll also cause drying up of rivers and thus damage of environment," she added.

Ministers and state ministers attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present.















