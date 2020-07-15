Flood situation worsens further



Shopkeepers placed wooden platforms on the submerged road and waiting for customers at the flood-hit Phulchhari Puratan Bazar in Gaibandha on Tuesday as flood situation is getting worse. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At an online press briefing on Tuesday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman warned that the flood may be a prolong one affecting millions of people.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Center's (FFWC) Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan told media, "This is going to be worst flood in a decade".

Major rivers of the country including Brahmapautra, Padma and Teesta are flowing above the danger level.

However, there was significant improvement in Nilphamari, Sylhet and Sunamganj district. At least 14.58 lakh people of the country's 17 districts have so far been affected by the flood.

The authorities concerned along with local people have continued rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas, according to the government's flood monitoring center.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the flood water will continue to rise for the next 72 hours in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma.

Flood water in the Jamuna River will cross danger mark at Aricha point in the next 24 hours while it will continue to recede in the upper Meghna basin except

Kushirara in the next 48 hours.

Teesta and Dharla too will see a drop in the water level in the next 24 hours, according to Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, Executive Engineer of the FFWC.

According to FFWC, flood situation at Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona will continue improving while the situation will continue deteriorating in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Dinajpur, Natore, Naogaon, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Dhaka, Munsiganj, Faridpur, Rahbari and Madaripur districts.

According to the officials of BWDB and district administrations, the major rivers were flowing above the danger marks at 10 points of Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj at 3pm on Tuesday.

However, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief claimed that at least 14.58 lakh people of 17 districts of the country were affected by the flood.

The government has continued its rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

The affected people were given necessary relief supports - both essential commodities and cash. High officials were given charge to monitor the relief and rescue activities so that no one is deprived of the government supports during the disaster, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said at an online press briefing on Tuesday.

Quoting the FFWC forecast, Dr. Enamur said the food situation may linger till the first week of August while it would spread to 23 districts from existing 17 districts.

The flood started on June 27 this year and began to improve from July 6. But, fresh flood with increasing river waters started worsened the situation again from July 11, he added.

"The Teesta marked a sharp fall by 69cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and was flowing there below the," Executive Engineer of the Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) Division of BWDB Rabiul Islam said.

As a result, floodwater mostly receded from the vast low-lying and char areas of Dimla upazila in Nilphamari and adjoining Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Patgram and Aditmari upazilas in Lalmonirhat.

The Jamuna was flowing 101cm above the danger mark at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 99cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 83cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 69cm at Kazipur and 39cm at Sirajganj on Tuesday.

The Teesta was flowing 8cm above the danger mark at Kawnia point in the juncture of Rangpur and Lalmonirhat at on Tuesday deteriorating the flood situation in some parts of these districts.

BWDB Executive Engineers Ariful Islam of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions and Mokhlesur Rahman for Gaibandha division said riverbank protection works were continuing at several vulnerable points in these districts.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of the Teesta and Dharla might start receding in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari in the next 24 hours.

The Chief Engineer along with his subordinates from Circle-1 of Rangpur zone visited the flood situation alongside major rivers in Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) for Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said over 62,000 people had become marooned in the low-lying areas of Gangachara, Kawnia and Pirgachha upazilas in the district.

"The district administration has allocated 100 tonnes of rice, Tk4, 00000, 1,500 packets of dry foods and Tk2,00000 for animal fodders for distribution among flood-hit people of the three flood-hit upazilas in the district," he said.

Acting District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) for Kurigram Abdul Hye Sarker said 1.23 lakh people of 30,865 families of 448 villages in 56 unions of all nine upazilas had been affected by the second phase of the flood in the district.

"We have already allocated 170 tonnes of rice, Tk4,00000, 2,000 packets of dry foods, Tk2,00000 each for baby food and animal fodder for distribution among the flood-affected people of the district," Sarker added.

According to Water Development Board, during the last 24 hours Jamuna rose by 42 cm and was flowing 106 cm over the red mark (19.50 meter) at Bahadurabad Ghat point.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Nayeb Ali said flood inundated 30 unions and four municipalities in seven upazilas of the district.

About 543 families took shelter in 21 flood centers. Tk16.50 lakh in cash and 310 tonnes of rice were allotted for distribution among the flood-hit people, he said.

