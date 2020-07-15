Teacher held for violating school girl

FARIDPUR, Jul 14: Police arrested a teacher of a governmen school at Soterroshi village in Sadarpur upazila on Monday night in a case over violating a 10th grader.

The accused teacher is Md Mizanur Rahman, son of late Munser Ali and assistant teacher of Zebunnesa Government High School.

Police arrested him from his house at night after the victim's father filed the rape case , said Md Moshiur Rahman, sub-inspector of Sadarpur Police Station.

According to the case statement, alluring the girl the teacher developed a relationship and violated her. He also filmed the video of the incident on his mobile phone. Police also seized his mobile phone and laptop. -UNB