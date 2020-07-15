Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, 10:54 AM
latest Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka      
Home City News

Teacher held for violating school girl

Published : Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

FARIDPUR, Jul 14: Police arrested a teacher of a governmen school at Soterroshi village in Sadarpur upazila on Monday night in a case over violating a 10th grader.
The accused teacher is Md Mizanur Rahman, son of late Munser Ali and assistant teacher of Zebunnesa Government High School.
Police arrested him from his house at night after the victim's father filed the rape case , said Md Moshiur Rahman, sub-inspector of Sadarpur Police Station.
According to the case statement, alluring the girl the teacher developed a relationship and violated her. He also filmed the video of the incident on his mobile phone. Police also seized his mobile phone and laptop.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teacher held for violating school girl
RUET invents emergency ventilator to fight Covid-19
Tiger population at risk in Sundarban
RCC installs modern lighting system
Seven more city areas set to get prepaid gas meters
BCL man drowns in CU fountain
Dhaka eateries reopen but ‘not in accordance with C-19 safety rules’
108 tested positive for C-19 without any fatalities in Ctg


Latest News
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine enters final stage trial on July 27
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in New York
'Jaw-dropping' global crash in children being born
UK bans China's Huawei from 5G networks
COVID-19: Mashrafe tests negative
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Topu expects team’s positive results in WC Qualifiers
Bangladeshi driver remanded for killing woman in Malaysia road accident
AL's Shaheen Chaklader, Sahadara Mannan win Jashore-6, Bogura-1 by-polls
Most Read News
How France is handling Covid-19
Dr Sabrina, Arif Chowdhury's bank accounts freezed
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's virus recovery number crosses 1 lakh, deaths 2,424
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Political patronization: Key to corruption in Bangladesh
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
Netrakona kindergarten schools’ teachers formed a human chain
Ershad's first death anniv today
Nurul Islam Babul laid to rest with state honour
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft