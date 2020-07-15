RUET invents emergency ventilator to fight Covid-19





After struggling over two months, a ten-member students' team of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering led by Professor Dr Masud Rana invented the ventilator styled as "Durbar Kandari' to mitigate the trouble torn situation, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed at a press conference held at the department hall room on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh addressed the press conference elaborating different aspects of the ventilator.

Registrar Prof Selim Hossain, Director of Planning and Development Prof Faruque Hossain and Head of the Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering Prof Shamim Anwar were present on the occasion.

During his speech , Prof Masud Rana said the ventilator can be manufactured at a cost of TK 30,000-35,000 after the best uses of domestic technology.

Amid the surge of the coronavirus infection the demand of ventilators has been enhanced to a great extent. So, the newly invented ventilator will contribute a lot towards mitigating the present troubled situation, he added. -BSS

















RAJSHAHI, July 14: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has invented an emergency ventilator to fight against the present novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.After struggling over two months, a ten-member students' team of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering led by Professor Dr Masud Rana invented the ventilator styled as "Durbar Kandari' to mitigate the trouble torn situation, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.This was revealed at a press conference held at the department hall room on Tuesday.Vice-Chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh addressed the press conference elaborating different aspects of the ventilator.Registrar Prof Selim Hossain, Director of Planning and Development Prof Faruque Hossain and Head of the Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering Prof Shamim Anwar were present on the occasion.During his speech , Prof Masud Rana said the ventilator can be manufactured at a cost of TK 30,000-35,000 after the best uses of domestic technology.Amid the surge of the coronavirus infection the demand of ventilators has been enhanced to a great extent. So, the newly invented ventilator will contribute a lot towards mitigating the present troubled situation, he added. -BSS