HC refuses bail to accused Mohammad Ali in FF Faruque murder case





A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim refused the bail petition after hearing virtually.

The bench also sent the petition of Mohammad Ali to the regular bench for hearing after its reopening following the ongoing closure.

Lawyer Abdul Muntakim appeared for the accused in the hearing while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the state.

On September 6, 2017, a Tangail court framed charges against the then Awami League lawmaker Amanur Rahman Khan Rana and 13 others on charges of killing Tangail Awami League leader Faruk, 60.









Mohammad Ali was arrested on August 25 in 2014 in this case.

Faruque Ahmed was killed on January 18 in 2013. His body was found near his College Para home in the town, hours after he was shot dead. Three days later, his wife Nahar Ahmed filed the murder case with Tangail Model Police Station accusing unidentified people.



The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused bail to Mohammad Ali, a detained accused in the Freedom Fighter and local Awami League leader Faruque Ahmed murder case in Tangail.A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim refused the bail petition after hearing virtually.The bench also sent the petition of Mohammad Ali to the regular bench for hearing after its reopening following the ongoing closure.Lawyer Abdul Muntakim appeared for the accused in the hearing while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the state.On September 6, 2017, a Tangail court framed charges against the then Awami League lawmaker Amanur Rahman Khan Rana and 13 others on charges of killing Tangail Awami League leader Faruk, 60.Mohammad Ali was arrested on August 25 in 2014 in this case.Faruque Ahmed was killed on January 18 in 2013. His body was found near his College Para home in the town, hours after he was shot dead. Three days later, his wife Nahar Ahmed filed the murder case with Tangail Model Police Station accusing unidentified people.