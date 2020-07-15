

Resuming badly hit ADB funded projects



However, given the pandemic's unanticipated blow, extraordinary measures are required to speed up for implementing the incomplete projects. The good news is that a Tripartite Portfolio Review Meeting (TPRM) for the ADB-funded projects will be held in Dhaka today (Wednesday). It will be the first such meeting to be held this year. The TPRM will be co-chaired by the secretary of the Economic Relations Division and the country director of the ADB's Bangladesh Resident Mission.



Respective representatives of implementing agencies for all the projects will also take part in the virtual meeting. The participants will assess the impact of COVID -19 on project implementation, review key implementation issues that may affect progress, prioritise actions to meet the targets, and also discuss approval of proposed projects.



This is a crucial meeting not only to resume the badly hit projects but also to initiate more meetings in the sequential chain of future meetings for this year. Previously, as part of the TPRM preparations, sector-wise discussions were held between the implementing agencies from June 29 to July 5.



Understandably, The ADB's Bangladesh Resident Mission had prepared guidelines on health safety for the implementing agencies, contractors and consultants amid the pandemic. This will also supplement the existing environmental management plan (EMP) and occupational health and safety guidelines. We expect all stakeholders of the ADB funded projects to follow the guidelines sincerely and co-operate with one another in order to give a kick-start to individual projects.



Since the pandemic is nowhere near to leave us anytime soon, all projects must resume operations by including this ominous reality. Concurrently, incomplete projects must no longer sit idle, incurring loss in funds and time. In particular, the government agencies must pay special attention to the poorly managed ADB projects specified by the ADB last year.











In terms of efficient handling of the ADB funded projects, we expect the government authorities' to sincerely focus on some of the key elements of project management. And in particular these key elements are - procurement of materials, ensuring quality of contractors and consultants, financial management, contract management, land acquisition and resettlement, project design, and approval and revision for development or technical proposals.



